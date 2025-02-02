WNBA's All-Time Rebounds Leader and League Legend Tina Charles Signs with the Connecticut Sun

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has signed Tina Charles to a one-year deal. Per team policy, no details were released.

"Today marks an incredible moment in our team's history as we welcome back one of the greatest players to every grace the WNBA," remarked Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "Tina not only helped define the success of this franchise during her early years, but she also set the bar for excellence, both on and off the court. Her passion, leadership, and dedication to the game have left an incredible mark on our league, and we couldn't be more excited to have her return to the team where it all began. This is a full-circle moment that strengthens our foundation and inspires the next generation of players and fans alike. We are extremely excited for this next chapter of Connecticut Sun history with Tina back in a Sun uniform."

Charles returns to Connecticut after playing the 2024 season with the Atlanta Dream. The 6-4 veteran center appeared and started in 39 regular season contests for the Dream, averaging 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, good for fourth in the WNBA. It was a historic year for Charles as she moved into first all-time in rebounds (4,014) and second all-time in scoring (7,698) in league history. She finished in double-figure scoring in 34 of the Dream's regular season contests and tallied 21 double-doubles-the third most in the WNBA in 2024 and a new franchise single-season record for the Dream. Charles also set a new Dream franchise record for rebounds in a single season with 374.

Originally drafted with the No. 1 overall pick by the Sun in the 2010 WNBA Draft, Charles has achieved an impressive resume of accolades throughout her 13-year professional career with additional stops in New York (2014-19), Washington (2021), Phoenix (2022), and Seattle (2022). She has been named WNBA MVP (2012), WNBA Rookie of the Year (2010), All-WNBA First Team (2011, 2012, 2015-2017), All-WNBA Second Team (2010, 2013, 2014, 2021), WNBA All-Defensive First Team (2017), WNBA All-Defensive Second Team (2011, 2012, 2015) and WNBA All-Star (2011, 2013-2015, 2017-2019, 2021). Charles has also led the WNBA in rebounding four times (2010-2012, 2016) and scoring two times (2016, 2021) during her career.

Outside of her WNBA success, Charles has excelled professionally overseas in many countries including Turkey, Poland and China. She currently is playing for Turkish club, Fenerbahce; a team she helped lead to its first-ever FIBA Europe SuperCup Championship in 2024. Charles has also represented the United States on an international level, playing with the US Women's National Team since 2010. She is a three-time Olympic gold-medalist (2012, 2016, 2020) and three-time FIBA World Cup gold medalist with Team USA (2010, 2014, 2018). Prior to her professional career, the New York native enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at the University of Connecticut, winning two NCAA National Championships, holding the program record for rebounds (1,367) and earning countless honors including AP Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award, Naismith College Player of the Year, Big East Player of the Year, and AP First Team All-American.

Charles and the Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Charles in Sun Franchise History:

2nd in double-doubles (80)

3rd in 20+ point games (45)

4th in blocks (192)

5th in total rebounds (1410)

5th in offensive rebounds (476)

5th in defensive rebounds (934)

7th in field goals made (928)

10th in total points (2243)

11th in free throws made (386)

Charles in WNBA History:

1st in rebounds (4014)

1st in defensive rebounds (2885)

1st in double-doubles (194)

2nd in scoring (7696)

2nd in field goals made (3104)

3rd in offensive rebounds (1129)

13th in blocks (409)

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

