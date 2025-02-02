Dallas Wings Sign Kaila Charles, Joyner Holmes, Luisa Geiselsöder to Training Camp Contracts

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed forward Joyner Holmes, guard/forward Kaila Charles and center Luisa Geiselsöder to training camp contracts, the team announced today.

Holmes, a five-year WNBA veteran, played for the Seattle Storm in 2024. She appeared in 27 games, averaging 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds. Holmes was drafted 19th overall by the Storm in 2020. In addition to Seattle, she has spent time with the Los Angeles Sparks, Connecticut Sun, New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. The University of Texas graduate and native of the DFW area has appeared in 111 career games, averaging 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.

Holmes currently plays for Athinaikos in Greece. In 15 games this season, she is averaging 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals.

Charles was also a second-round selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft, picked 23rd overall by the Connecticut Sun. She spent two seasons in Connecticut before seeing time with the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm in 2022 and 2023. Over 56 career games, the University of Maryland graduate has averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Charles is currently playing in Hungary for first-place Miskolc. Over 16 games in the Hungary-A Division this season, Charles is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals.

Holmes and Charles both previously played under Dallas Wings Head Coach Chris Koclanes and General Manager Curt Miller during their time in Connecticut. Charles was a member of the Sun teams that made back-to-back trips to the WNBA Semifinals.

Geiselsöder is the 6-4 starting center for the German National Team which is coming off its first ever Olympic Games appearance. She was drafted by the Wings in 2020 but remained in Europe. Geiselsöder has garnered a variety of international honors, including German DBBL Rookie of the Year (2018), All-German DBBL Domestic Player of the Year (2020) and All-German DBBL Center of the Year (2020).

Geiselsöder currently plays for Landes in France where she's averaging 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.

