Indiana Fever Acquire Guard Sophie Cunningham

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have acquired guard Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Phoenix Mercury, the team announced today. In exchange, the Mercury receive forward NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Indiana. As part of the four-team trade, the Fever also receive guard/forward Jaelyn Brown from the Dallas Wings, with the two teams also swapping Third Round picks in the 2027 WNBA Draft.

"Sophie is a player that we have targeted for a while, and one that we believe is a perfect fit for the style we want to play," said Fever General Manager and COO Amber Cox. "She is a fierce competitor, works incredibly hard on both ends of the floor and is one of the best shooters in our league. We are excited to add her to our squad."

"On behalf of the Fever, I'd also like to thank NaLyssa for her contributions over the last three seasons and wish her the best of luck in her next chapter," Cox added.

Cunningham joins the Fever following six seasons in Phoenix, drafted by the team No. 13 overall in 2019. She has totaled 182 games, shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc. The 2022 season marked a career best for the Missouri native, averaging individual highs in points (12.6), field goal percentage (44.9%) and rebounds (4.4) per game.

Following a four-year career overseas, Brown joined the Wings during training camp ahead of the 2024 season and went on to earn a contract. She missed the majority of the season due to injuries, totaling a 48.4 field goal percentage and a 50 percent average beyond the arc over her 14 appearances.

