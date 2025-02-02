Connecticut Sun Acquire Jacy Sheldon, No. 8 Overall Pick, Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that the organization has acquired Jacy Sheldon (from Dallas), the No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (from Indiana), Rebecca Allen (from Phoenix) and Natasha Cloud (from Phoenix) as a part of a four-team trade with the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury.

As a part of the deal, the Dallas Wings receive DiJonai Carrington and Ty Harris (from Connecticut), along with NaLyssa Smith (from Indiana), the rights to Mikiah Herbert-Harrigan (from Phoenix) the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (from Phoenix), the rights to swap 2026 second round picks (from Connecticut) and the rights to swap 2027 third round picks (from Indiana). The Indiana Fever receive Sophie Cunningham (from Phoenix), Jaelyn Brown (from Dallas) and the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (from Phoenix). The Phoenix Mercury receives Alyssa Thomas (from Connecticut), along with Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun (from Dallas).

"AT has been the heart and soul of this organization for 11 years," remarked Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "Her dedication, commitment, and passion for the game has left an incredible mark on our organization and the Connecticut community. While this was a difficult decision, we believe it's in the best interest of our team and AT to explore a new chapter. We will always be grateful for the contributions and impact she made both on and off the court and we wish her nothing but success moving forward. She will always have a special place in Connecticut Sun history."

"It's always difficult to part with a person and a player like Ty. We firmly believe in her immense potential and the bright future that lies ahead of her with a new opportunity," said Tuck. "From day one, she has been a standout individual both on and off the court. Her work ethic, character, and dedication have made a lasting impact on this organization. We have no doubt she will continue to grow and achieve great things in her career. And while she will be missed, we're excited for her to succeed in a new role. We wish her nothing but success and are thankful for everything she has given to our team."

"Parting with a player like DiJonai is never easy. She's a remarkable young talent with incredible potential," remarked Tuck. "Her toughness, heart, and relentless effort on the court has been greatly appreciated by our organization and our fans. Her impact on and off the court will be missed, and we are grateful for all that she brought to the Sun. We are certain that she will continue to make a significant impact in her next opportunity and wish her nothing but success in the next chapter of her career."

Sheldon comes to Connecticut after playing her rookie season with the Dallas Wings. The 5-10 point guard was originally drafted fifth overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft and averaged 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She appeared in all 40 regular season games for the Wings, making 26 starts, and notched a career-high 17 points in Dallas' 85-82 win over the Atlanta Dream on July 5. Prior to the WNBA, Sheldon was a standout at the Ohio State University. She played five seasons with the Buckeyes and left the program with a plethora of honors including First-Team All-Big Ten (2022, 2024), Second-Team All-Big Ten (2021), Associated Press Third-Team All-American (2024), USBWA Second-Team All-American (2024) and Big Ten All-Defensive Team (2022, 2024).

Allen returns to Connecticut after previously playing with the Sun in 2023. The 6-2 league veteran spent the 2024 season with the Phoenix Mercury where she appeared and started in 18 regular season contests, averaging 7.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Allen, a native of Melbourne, Australia, was sidelined during the latter half of the 2024 WNBA season after suffering a hamstring injury in a preliminary game at the Paris Olympics with the Australian Women's National Team. Prior to the Mercury and the Sun, Allen spent seven seasons with the New York Liberty (2015-2019, 2021-22). She has also been a member of the Australian National Team since 2014 and has competed overseas in Poland, Spain, France and Slovakia.

Cloud joins the Sun after a successful 2024 season with the Mercury. The 5-10 point guard averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Her regular season assist average was good for third in the WNBA, while her 263 assists in 2024 marked a new single-season record for the Mercury franchise. Cloud was named to the WNBA All-Defensive Second Team for the second time in her career (2019, 2024), after picking up First Team honors in 2022. Prior to Phoenix, Cloud played eight seasons with the Washington Mystics, where she was originally drafted 15th overall in the 2015 WNBA Draft. During her time in D.C., she played an instrumental role in the team's success, most notably helping the franchise win their first WNBA title in 2019.

The Connecticut Sun now has the 8th and 25th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

