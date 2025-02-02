Sparks Sign Forwards Emma Cannon, Anneli Maley

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks signed forwards Emma Cannon and Anneli Maley, the organization announced Sunday.

Cannon has played 114 regular-season games (11 starts) over six WNBA seasons with four different franchises, averaging 5.3 points (48.1 FG%, 36.7 3PT%, 72.3 FT%) and 3.2 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-2 forward started her career with the Phoenix Mercury in 2017 after beginning her professional career overseas. Cannon has since played for the Las Vegas Aces, Connecticut Sun and Indiana Fever. The veteran's most recent WNBA experience came last season in five games with the Aces in her second stint with the organization. Cannon has competed in 10 WNBA postseason games, including scoring 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting and notching five rebounds in Game 2 of the 2020 WNBA Finals.

"I'm super excited to be joining the Sparks Family," Cannon said. "It's always been a dream of mine to play in L.A., where so many greats have left their mark. This season will be special, and I'm happy I'll be a part of it."

Internationally, Cannon has won two Israeli League championships and two German DBBL championships. The forward has also won two German Cups and captured 2012 Most Valuable Player honors in the SBL, an Australian semi-professional league now known as NBL1 West. Cannon is currently playing for Henan in the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 21.4 points (51.2 FG%, 36.7 3PT%, 79.1 FT%) 10.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per her 10 contests. Prior to playing in China this offseason, the veteran played eight games for Polkowice, leading the EuroLeague in scoring (21.0) and rebounding (10.8) average, while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Before transferring to Division II Florida Southern College for her final amateur season, she starred at the University of Central Florida, breaking the school rebounding record. During her Knights career, Cannon made the Conference USA All-Freshman Team, was named to the C-USA First Team and won the conference's Tournament MVP Award.

"We're excited to add two talented players to our group in Emma and Anneli," said General Manager Raegan Pebley. "They are elite competitors who impact both ends of the floor with their toughness."

Maley, from Melbourne, debuted in the NBL, Australia's professional league, in 2020 with the Sydney Flames before winning the league's Most Valuable Player Award in 2022 with the Bendigo Spirit. Maley led the WNBL in scoring and rebounding her MVP season, also pacing the league in rebounding the prior season. The forward made her WNBA debut that year with the Chicago Sky, averaging 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field over four games. In 2023, Maley received a second consecutive training camp invitation from the Sky but did not appear in any regular-season contests.

The 6-foot-2 Aussie has led her native country to eight medals in international competition, including gold at the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup and silver at the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup. Maley also represented Australia in 3x3 action at the 2024 Olympics. She is currently competing for the Perth Lynx of the NBL, ranking second in the league in rebounds per game (12.0). Maley also ranks ninth league-wide in steals per game (1.7), along with averaging 12.2 points and 2.7 assists per her 19 games. The 25-year-old played collegiately at the University of Oregon for two seasons before transferring to Texas Christian University.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Emma and Anneli," said Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts. "Their toughness and rebounding will elevate our team."

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.