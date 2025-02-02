Phoenix Mercury Sign Two-Time WNBA Champion Sami Whitcomb
February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury today announced the signing of two-time WNBA Champion guard Sami Whitcomb.
"Sami is a savvy guard who can spread the floor with her shooting and does all the little things," said Mercury general manager Nick U'Ren. "Her veteran and championship experience will be a big boost to our team."
Whitcomb, a 5-10 guard, helped lead the Seattle Storm to two WNBA titles (2018, 2020) and ranks second in WNBA history in threes made off the bench (257), behind only Kara Lawson (306). The eight-year WNBA veteran joins the Mercury with career averages of 6.9 points on 36.1% three-point shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 264 games (69 starts) with Seattle (2017-20, 2023-24) and New York (2021-22). Last season, Whitcomb appeared in all 40 games (three starts) for Seattle and averaged 5.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.3 minutes per game while leading the league in threes off the bench (44). In 2023, she shot 38.5% from deep and tallied 89 total threes on the season, the second most in Storm history behind only Jewell Loyd (115 in 2023).
A naturalized Australian citizen, Whitcomb helped lead the Opals to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and is a two-time FIBA World Cup medalist (silver, 2018 and bronze, 2022) and FIBA Asia Cup bronze medalist (2021).
The Mercury will tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on Saturday, May 17 at 7 p.m. against the Seattle Storm in the Fry's Food Stores Home Opener. Tickets for the home opener are available at mercury.wnba.com/single-game-tickets.
