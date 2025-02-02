Indiana Fever Waive Guard Grace Berger

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 2, 2025) - The Indiana Fever have waived guard Grace Berger, the team announced today. Berger, a product of Indiana University, was selected by the Fever with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Over two seasons in Indiana, Berger totaled 48 games played.

