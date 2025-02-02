Dallas Wings Complete Four-Team Trade with Connecticut, Phoenix and Indiana

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have completed a four-team trade with the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury and Indiana Fever, the team announced today. The Wings have acquired DiJonai Carrington and Tyasha Harris from Connecticut, the reserved rights of Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and the No. 12 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from Phoenix, and NaLyssa Smith from Indiana. Additionally, the Wings have received the right to swap Second Round picks with Connecticut in 2026, and Third Round picks with Indiana in 2027. Dallas is sending Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun to Phoenix, along with Jacy Sheldon to Connecticut and Jaelyn Brown to Indiana.

Additionally, Phoenix is receiving Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut), while the Fever are receiving Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix) and the 19 th pick in the 2025 Draft (Phoenix). Connecticut is receiving Rebecca Allen (Phoenix), Natasha Cloud (Phoenix) and the No. 8 pick in the 2025 Draft (Indiana).

Carrington is the reigning WNBA Most Improved Player and was also named to the 2024 WNBA All-Defensive First Team. The 5-11 guard/forward was drafted 20 th overall in 2021 by the Connecticut Sun, where she has played the last four seasons. Carrington posted career-best numbers across the board this year, including points (12.7), rebounds (5.0), assists (1.6), steals (1.6) and blocks (0.4). She started in all 39 games she played, averaging 29.6 minutes per contest.

Carrington's scoring and rebounding averages have increased every year she has played. In her four years with the Sun, the team advanced to the WNBA Semifinals three times and the Finals once. The Finals appearance and one of the Semifinals showings came while Carrington played under current Dallas Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller and Head Coach Chris Koclanes. The San Diego native graduated from Stanford in 2020 and used an extra year of eligibility to the 2020-21 season at Baylor.

Harris was drafted by the Wings seventh overall in 2020 and spent her first three WNBA seasons (2020-22) in Dallas. The 5-10 guard averaged 5.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over 88 games with the Wings. The all-time assists leader for the University of South Carolina spent the last two seasons with the Connecticut Sun after being part of a three-team trade following the 2022 season. She led the WNBA in three-point shooting (.464) in 2023. Harris won a National Championship with the Gamecocks in 2017.

Harris is coming off a career-best season with the Sun, averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 assists in 2024. She appeared in 39 games last season and started 38. Harris was recently part of the Connecticut-Phoenix trade that sent her and Alyssa Thomas to the Mercury. Following the 2024 WNBA season, Harris played for Liaoning in the Women's Chinese Basketball Association where averaged17.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. She's currently in Nashville for Athletes Unlimited.

Carrington and Harris led the backcourt for Connecticut's last two WNBA Semifinal runs. Carrington currently plays for the Mist in Unrivaled, averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Smith, a native of San Antonio and graduate of Baylor University, was the No. 2 overall pick by Indiana in the 2022 WNBA Draft. The 6-4 forward has averaged double-digit scoring in each of her first three WNBA seasons, going for 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 2024 while playing for the Fever. She finished in the top six in rebounding in 2022 and 2023.

Smith was a 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team selection after leading all newcomers in rebounding while listing sixth among all players in the category. Her scoring average and minutes played ranked second among all first-year players. The two-time First Team All-American won a National Championship while at Baylor in 2019. She is currently on a Relief Player Contract at Unrivaled after spending the fall with Zhejiang in China, where she averaged 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Herbert Harrigan was the sixth overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She is a South Carolina graduate who won an NCAA Championship with the Gamecocks in 2017. The 6-2 forward has spent time with Minnesota, the Seattle Storm and Phoenix, appearing in 31 games for the Mercury in 2024 and averaging 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds. She is currently playing for Maccabi Ironi Ramat Gan in Israel where she is averaging 18.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

"I am excited about the acquisition of DiJonai, Ty, NaLyssa, Kiki and the No. 12 pick in the upcoming draft," said Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "All four of these players understand the culture it takes to win at the highest level, with three of them winning National Championships during their collegiate careers.

"DiJonai has improved steadily since she was drafted in 2021, culminating in her Most Improved Player recognition this season," Miller continued. "She is well respected around this league for her defensive prowess and is an excellent offensive guard in transition. I believe she has the ability to be one of the great two-way players in this league. Ty is coming off a career year and is one of the best three-point shooters in the league. Her versatility to play on and off the ball gives us the flexibility to play multiple combinations on the floor. NaLyssa has been a proven and consistent double-figure scorer while also being one of the best rebounders since entering the league. Kiki has great length and stretches the floor with her three-point shooting. These players address our desire to increase three-point shooting while also adding versatility to the roster. Additionally, having two First Round picks including the No. 1 selection and the No. 12 pick provides a great opportunity to add young, talented players with the potential to impact this organization for years to come."

Sabally was drafted by the Wings second overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft. The two-time WNBA All-Star (2021, 2023) and 2023 All-WNBA First Team selection has averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals over 97 games in Dallas. The 6-4 forward was limited to 15 games in 2024 but averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. She was a WNBA All-Rookie Team pick in 2020 after averaging 13.9 points and 7.8 rebounds. The 6-4 forward currently plays for Phantom in Unrivaled and is averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kalani Brown recently concluded her second season with the Dallas Wings, averaging 5.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 39 games in 2024. She was drafted seventh overall in 2019 by the Los Angeles Sparks where she spent her rookie campaign. Brown was traded from LA to the Atlanta Dream in 2020 where she spent two seasons. The five-year WNBA veteran graduated from Baylor, where she won a National Championship in 2019. The 6-7 center currently plays in China for Inner Mongolia Nongxin and is averaging 20.3 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Uzun is a native of Turkey who was a rookie for the Wings in 2024. She played in all 40 games last season, making 19 starts, while averaging 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists. The 5-10 guard currently plays for Fenerbahce in Turkey and is averaging 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Sheldon was one of just two Wings to appear in all 40 games in 2024. She started 26 games during her rookie campaign, while averaging 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. She led all WNBA rookies in free-throw percentage (.926) while finishing fourth in assists and ninth in scoring. The Wings selected Sheldon fifth overall in the 2024 Draft after a highly decorated career at Ohio State. The 5-10 All-American guard scored over 2,000 points for the Buckeyes and was a Naismith Trophy semifinalist. Sheldon is currently serving as Director of Player Development at her alma mater.

Jaelyn Brown earned a spot on the Wings roster in 2024 following a successful training camp. The 6-1 guard/forward appeared in 14 games during her rookie season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting .484 from the field and .500 from three. The 2020 graduate of University of California-Berkeley is currently playing for Dynamo Kursk in the Russia-PBL. She is averaging 7.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over 16 games.

"On behalf of the Dallas Wings I'd like to thank Satou, Kalani, Sevgi, Jacy and Jaelyn," said Miller. "Not only have they been good teammates on the court and in the locker room, but all have been fantastic role models who prioritized positively impacting the community. We wish them the best going forward."

Trade Details:

Dallas Receives: DiJonai Carrington (CON), Tyasha Harris (CON), NaLyssa Smith (IND), reserved rights of Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (PHX), No. 12 Pick in 2025 Draft (PHX), right to swap 2026 Second Round Pick (CON), right to swap 2027 Third Round Pick (IND)

Phoenix Receives: Satou Sabally (DAL), Kalani Brown (DAL), Sevgi Uzun (DAL), Alyssa Thomas (CON)

Indiana Receives: Sophie Cunningham (PHX), No. 19 Pick in 2025 Draft (PHX), Jaelyn Brown (DAL)

Connecticut Receives: Jacy Sheldon (DAL), Rebecca Allen (PHX), Natasha Cloud (PHX), No. 8 Pick in 2025 Draft (IND)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.