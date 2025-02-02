Dallas Wings Sign Free Agent Myisha Hines-Allen

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have signed free agent forward Myisha Hines-Allen, the team announced today.

Hines-Allen is a seven-year WNBA veteran who won a Championship with the Washington Mystics in 2019. The 6-1 graduate of the University of Louisville had spent the bulk of her career with the Mystics before being traded midseason in 2024 to the Minnesota Lynx.

Hines-Allen was a key reserve in the Lynx's run to the WNBA Finals this past fall. She averaged 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting .492 from the field and .360 from three in 2024.

"We are excited to welcome Myisha to Dallas," said Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "She was a free agent priority and a player targeted by us for her versatility, toughness, and veteran presence. Myisha has shown the ability to be a facilitating post player and can help spread the floor with her perimeter shooting."

Hines-Allen was drafted 19th overall by the Mystics in 2018. She earned All-WNBA Second Team recognition in 2020 when she averaged 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds. She has ranked in the top 15 in the league in field goal percentage twice in her career, including No. 15 in 2024.

The native on Montclair, N.J., is currently playing in China for Heilongjiang. Over 25 games she has averaged 23.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

