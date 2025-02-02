Sparks Re-Sign WNBA All-Star Guard Odyssey Sims

February 2, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed guard Odyssey Sims, the organization announced Sunday.

In 11 WNBA seasons with five organizations, including the Sparks, the 5-foot-8 guard has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 39.7 percent from the field.

"I'm so happy to be back," Sims said. "I think this is a great fit for me, and I'm so excited to play alongside some great players. It's time to make some noise in LA. The 2025 season will be a special one."

Over 24 games (17 starts) last season, Sims averaged 12.6 points, 5.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals, while shooting a career-high 48.3 percent from the floor. The veteran guard signed a salary cap hardship contract with the Wings on June 25, playing nine games for Dallas before being released on August 14. The Sparks then signed Sims to three subsequent 7-Day hardship contracts beginning August 17 before inking her to a rest-of-season hardship deal.

"Odyssey was a valuable player for our team last season, and we are ecstatic she's returning," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She's a talented guard who plays fast and loves to get her teammates involved, making her a perfect fit in our system."

Sims played two consecutive seasons for Los Angeles (2017-18), averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists over 65 games (38 starts). In 2017, the veteran was a key contributor to the Sparks squad that reached the championship. Sims averaged 14.8 points in the Finals series and played 33 or more minutes in each of the five games.

"Bringing Odyssey back to the Sparks is an important move for our franchise," Head Coach Lynne Roberts said. "O's toughness, athleticism and tremendous WNBA experience will provide a critical boost. I can't wait to have her with us."

In 2019, she was named an All-Star and earned All-WNBA Second Team honors. Sims was selected second overall by the Tulsa Shock in the 2014 WNBA Draft out of Baylor University, where she won the 2012 NCAA Championship and was named 2014 Big 12 Player of the Year. In 2014, the guard finished runner-up for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

This offseason, Sims played 12 games for Henan in China, averaging 19.2 points, which ranked her in the league's top 10. She also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game on 46.5 percent from the field. Beginning this month, the veteran will be playing at Athletes Unlimited in Nashville.

