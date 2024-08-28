With Neely Cup on the Horizon, Veterans off and Running

Portland, Ore. - The 2024 Neely Cup training camp officially began today with off-ice check-ins and fitness testing, but that didn't stop the Winterhawks veterans from taking their first strides on the ice.

The returning players hit the ice on Tuesday afternoon at the Sherwood Ice Arena for a pre-camp skate without the coaches. Twenty-year-old skaters Kyle Chyzowski, Tyson Jugnauth, and Ryder Thompson helped run a 75-minute ice session that featured a few drills with their teammates and a friendly 4-on-4 scrimmage.

"We had some fun out there," second-year forward Kyle McDonough said after the informal skate. "We got the legs moving and got some (puck) touches in. Just had some fun with the boys before the camp really begins."

Despite being out in Sherwood, Ore., this week's camp will be run the same as previous years. 2004 to 2009 birth-year players are divided into four teams to compete in the three-day, on-ice competition for the prestigious Neely Cup, awarded annually to the top team at training camp. With the Winterhawks graduating nearly a dozen players from last year's Western Conference Championship team, there will be a handful of new faces competing this week.

"I'm so excited to be back. It's going to be different this year with only a couple of us coming back from last year's team," McDonough said. "I wouldn't say that's a bad thing. It's going to be a learning experience for the next couple of years and I really like the prospects we have coming up. It feels good to be back with the boys and meeting a couple of the new guys."

Ryan Miller, 17, was unable to participate in last year's Neely Cup because he was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Not only will this year be Miller's first run at the trophy, it's also his first opportunity to help the younger prospects having already played 64 career WHL games.

"Coming in as a young guy, it's definitely a little nerve wracking," Miller said. "I'll try to help them out a little bit and I'm super excited to take a big leap this year and hopefully help the team out in a big way."

One thing that remains consistent is that hockey never stops. Miller and his Portland teammates took advantage of the summer months by recharging and working on individual skills. Whether it's working out in the gym five times a week or fine-tuning skills on the ice, they are prepared for the new season.

"I was up in Edmonton for a little bit, then came back home to Medicine Hat and trained there too," Miller said. "This is going to be a big year for me individually and obviously as a team coming off a real good season like that, we're trying to do it again. I'm pretty pumped and it's nice to see all the guys again."

Second-year goaltender Luke Brunen, who worked out and skated nearly every day this summer, made sure he found a rhythm to his workout routines in Saskatchewan to come ready for his third Neely Cup.

"I'd get up in the morning, work out at 10:00 a.m., go skate, go golfing later on in the day, and hang out with my buddies," Brunen said. "Other than that, I was just laying low and enjoying time with family."

Now, he's in Portland ready to battle and go to work with his Winterhawks family.

"It was good to get back with the guys and see everyone again. It was good competition out there and I had fun," Brunen said. "I haven't had a chance to meet all the guys yet, but I know a few of the guys on my team (Team Mahon) and I think we'll be pretty good. We're going for the Neely Cup."

When the puck drops for the first game Thursday at 3:00 p.m., it's game on.

