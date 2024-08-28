Welcome Back to Hockey

Saskatoon, SK - Nothing beats that fresh sheet of ice, the sound of the puck snapping tape-to-tape, or the smell of a fresh rink burger in the palm of your hand. While we know it's still summer, a time to recharge and enjoy many of the beauties our province has to offer, we know you're as ready as we are to drop the puck on the 2024-25 season.

The Saskatoon Blades along with our friends at Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) want to personally welcome everyone back across the city for another exciting year of hockey. We're thrilled to continue and expand our long-standing partnership with SMHA, starting this week with as we welcomed U9, U11, and U13 minor hockey players to SaskTel Centre for our second annual Saskatoon Blades Hockey School.

"It's our obligation in this city to set the standard in the hockey community as role models," stated Blades head coach and SMHA grad, Dan DaSilva. "A large part of being a Blade is leading by example and being an ambassador of the game. Practicing habits of inclusiveness, being a good teammate, doing the little things the right way, and most of all sharing all the benefits we learn from hockey and applying them to everyday life."

Nearly 4,000 kids have registered to play minor hockey with SMHA this season, and the Blades are excited to welcome each and every player back by offering a complementary child ticket to our Merlin Ford Home Opener on Saturday, Sept. 21 against the Swift Current Broncos. Details on how to redeem and purchase your tickets will be sent via email from SMHA soon.

"SMHA is proud to partner with the Saskatoon Blades on many initiatives that help grow our great sport, as well as initiatives that thank and recognize the terrific people involved in hockey," said SMHA executive director, Kelly Boes, "Thank you to the Blades for generously providing a ticket to each of our players for their home opener."

The home opener will serve as a celebration and welcome back to hockey while kicking off the many events the Blades have planned alongside SMHA. Throughout the season the Blades will be highlighting each zone within Saskatoon for teams to attend as well as hosting special minor hockey evenings.

The special minor hockey and zone nights are laid out as followed:

Comets Night - Saturday, November 16th vs Tri-City Americans

U9 Night - Saturday, Nov. 30 vs Swift Current Broncos

U7 Night - Sunday, Dec. 15 vs Brandon Wheat Kings

Bobcats & Aces - Friday, Jan. 17 vs Red Deer Rebels

Warman & Flyers - Sunday, Jan. 14 vs Swift Current Broncos

Martensville - Sunday, Jan. 26 vs Prince Albert Raiders

Red Wings - Friday, Jan. 31 vs Wenatchee Wild

Clavet - Sunday, Feb. 2 vs Moose Jaw Warriors

Renegades & Wild - Friday, Feb. 14 vs Calgary Hitmen

Delisle - Sunday, March 2 vs Edmonton Oil kings

Captains' Night - Saturday, Dec. 7 vs Calgary Hitmen

Goalie Night - Saturday, Feb. 8 vs Regina Pats

Referee Night - Sunday, March 16 vs Regina Pats

On top of these zone nights, the Blades are pleased to continue our Timbits Hockey program showcasing our city's U7 teams during the 1st intermission of each home game. The Al Anderson's Junior Blade program also returns. Every game, one lucky U7 or U9 player will get the chance to witness how the Blades hit the ice behind the scenes, watch warmups from the bench, and join the Blades on the ice for the national anthem prior to the game. To register your child to become one our Jr. Blades this season, apply at Al Anderson's Source for Sports (208 Avenue B S, Saskatoon).

We're not just inviting you to our house, we'd like to come to yours! Each season our players spend nearly 400 hours in the community, many of which are spent helping out at minor hockey practices and games across the city and they can't wait to get back out again this year. If your team would be interested in having a couple Blades players attend one of your U9 practices or games this season that fits within our schedule, please email tanner@saskent.com for more information.

Blade City has become more than just a fanbase, it's become a family. As puck drop nears for the 2024-25 season, we can't wait to see our family again out enjoying the greatest game on earth, whether that be at SaskTel Centre or any other rink across the city. We'll see you all very soon. Go Blades go!

