2024 Chiefs Training Camp Rosters Set
August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Below are this year's training camp rosters, as well as this week's camp schedule. Returners and signed prospects are highlighted. All games are free and open to the public, while Friday's games will take place at Eastern Washington University's Ice Arena.
TEAM FALLOON (WHITE)
Forwards: 8 Coco Armstrong 11 Cohen Harris 13 Dane Pyatt 16 Jonathan Lee 17 Aidan McIntosh 19 Tristan Slywka 20 Benjamin Humphreys 21 Jake Rogers 23 Aedan McCarry 26 Chase Harrington 27 Luke Anderson 28 Parker Fitzgerald
Defensemen: 3 Brayden Crampton 4 Jack Bousquet 5 Jacob Balaberda 7 Owen Schoettler 18 Luke Edgehouse 24 Xander Ramsay
Goalies: 30 Adam Muntain 35 Dawson Cowan
TEAM FERENCE (RED)
Forwards: 8 Mason Lowther 11 Wyatt Dyck 13 Anthony Bedard 16 Easton Milne 17 Charlie Oillette 19 Zane Rains 20 Shea Van Olm 21 William Trolland 23 Connor Nickle 26 Maxum Pyatt 32 Hayden Paupanekis 37 Cam Parr
Defensemen: 3 Sullivan Humeniuk 4 Kaden Allan 5 Cooper Curry 7 Jack Wideman 18 Gavin Veneruzzo 24 Saige Weinstein
Goalies: 30 Carter Esler 33 Maverick Bell
TEAM GRABNER (GREY)
Forwards: 8 Ordell Saddleback Jr. 11 Nolan Bisson 13 Rasmus Ekstrom 16 Lukas Kral 17 Aiden Baker 19 Ossie McIntyre 21 Owen Martin 23 Landon Nagle 26 Trey Packard 27 Gavin Selinger 28 Jonathan Zhang 37 Luke Vickers
Defensemen: 3 Rhett Sather 4 Nolan Saunderson 5 Bryson Roberts 7 Benjamin Rowan 18 Will McIsaac 24 Ayden Saran
Goalies: 33 Cooper Michaluk 35 Tate Barnaby
TEAM YAMAMOTO (BLUE)
Forwards: 8 Tucker Robertson 11 Ayaan Vira 13 Easton Nafziger 16 Cole Hunter 17 Brody Gillespie 19 Spencer Anderson 22 Mathis Preston 23 Jaxson Lopez 26 Drew Christian 27 Berkly Catton 28 Brayden Budolowski 37 Ethan Dimand
Defensemen 3 Brady Elbert 4 Parker Seymour 5 Nathan Mayes 7 Harry Mattern 18 Karson Kereliuk 24 Simon Pallan 34 Jayan Muchalla
Goalies 30 Ryder Cyrenne 33 Alexander Watren
GAME SCHEDULE
Thursday: 4pm - Team Falloon vs Team Ference; 6pm - Team Grabner vs Team Yamamoto
Friday (at EWU): 1:30pm - Team Yamamoto vs Team Ference; 3:30pm - Team Grabner vs Team Falloon
Saturday: 5pm - Team Grabner vs Team Ference; 7pm - Team Falloon vs Team Yamamoto
Sunday: 8:30am - 3rd Place vs 4th Place Game; 11am - Red-White Championship Game
