Victoria Royals Announce 2024-2025 Hockey Operations Staff

August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals have confirmed their hockey operations staff for the 2024-2025 season as well as announced a number of staff additions.

The following additions have been made to the hockey operations staff: Mel Davidson, Director, Culture & Leadership; Rob Armstrong, Skills Coach; Brayden Beckley, Head Scout; and Pete Cockburn, Senior Scout.

"We evaluated all areas of our hockey operations staff this off season to ensure we were providing the best possible resources for our players to get better each and every day." Said Royals General Manager, Jake Heisinger. "We feel we have added very good people that bring invaluable knowledge for our players to learn from."

