Giants Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the 62 players that are attending 2024 Training Camp, presented by Chevrolet, which takes place for the first time at the Langley Events Centre.

The roster includes 18 players that played full-time for the Giants last season (11 forwards, six defencemen and one goaltender).

On Saturday, camp concludes with the annual Quinn/Howe Legends Cup game at 6 p.m. All ice sessions and the Quinn/Howe Legends Cup are free to attend. Rosters for the Quinn/Howe game will be released on Saturday morning.

Note: Giants 20-year-old forwards Samuel Honzek and Jaden Lipinski will not be attending camp, as they are in Calgary preparing for Flames training camp.

TRAINING CAMP ROSTER PDF

TEAM BYRAM, GALLAGHER, LUCIC ROSTERS

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

FORWARDS (34) YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League

Jaiden Auger 2008 Burnaby, B.C. Semiahmoo Ravens U18 A1 U18 A1

Gavin Bradley 2009 Surrey, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep CSSHL

Declan Brinkman 2008 Edmonton, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme White U17 Prep CSSHL

Caden Cail 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL

Wyatt Callander 2009 Prince George, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U15 Prep CSSHL

Riley Charlton 2009 Chilliwack, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U15 AAA BCEHL

Blake Chorney 2009 Nipawin, Sask. Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep CSSHL

Kesler Curtis 2009 Delta, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Black U15 Prep CSSHL

Matthew Edwards 2005 Saskatoon, Sask. Vancouver Giants WHL

Hudson Getzlaf 2008 Kelowna, B.C. Edge School Gold U17 Prep CSSHL

Kyren Gronick 2004 Regina, Sask. Vancouver Giants WHL

Ty Halaburda 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Kaden Hayes 2008 Chestermere, Alta. Calgary International Hockey Academy U17 Prep CSSHL

London Hoilett 2005 Winnipeg, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL

Deegan Holding 2008 Chlliwack, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U17 AAA BCEHL

Landon Horiachka 2009 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA AEHL

Jaemin Andy Kim 2009 Abbotsford, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U15 AAA BCEHL

Gage Kiselbach 2009 Grand Forks, B.C. RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep CSSHL

Connor Levis 2004 Vancouver, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Max Malinousky 2008 West Vancouver, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U17 Prep CSSHL

Torretto Marrelli 2007 Devon, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep CSSHL

Ethan McEneany 2006 Tacoma, WA Vancouver Giants / White Rock Whalers WHL

Aaron Obobaifo 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL

Brett Olson 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA AEHL

Jakob Oreskovic 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Luca Pura 2008 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA MU18HL

Sam Rishaug 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U15 AAA AEHL

Cameron Schmidt 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Tyus Sparks 2008 Meridian, ID Windy City Storm 15U AAA 15U AAA

Tyler Thorpe 2005 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Adam Titlbach 2006 Litvinov, CZE Vancouver Giants WHL

Luke Wilson 2009 Delta, B.C. Greater Vancouver Canadians U15 AAA BCEHL

Richard Wonyeneh 2009 Langley, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club Academy U15 Prep CSSHL

Tyson Zimmer 2004 Russell, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL

DEFENCEMEN (22) YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League

Colton Alain 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Brock Dingman 2009 Carstairs, Alta. Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA AEHL

Macklin Dobko 2008 Leduc, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme Blue U17 Prep CSSHL

Kolby Gapter 2006 Arvada, CO South Alberta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL

Hudson Gehring 2009 Langley, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep CSSHL

Marek Howell 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants WHL

Dylan Hurren 2009 Maple Ridge, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U15 Prep CSSHL

Gavin Karl 2008 Excelsior, MN Minnetonka 15U AA 15U AA

Mazden Leslie 2005 Lloydminster, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL

Ryan Lin 2008 Richmond, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL

Braeden Malenchak 2009 Rockyview, Alta. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep CSSHL

Josiah Martin 2008 White Rock, B.C. Langley Hockey Academy U17 JPHL

Karsen O'Brien 2008 Nanaimo, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep CSSHL

Kadyn Olfert 2009 Swift Current, Sask. Swift Current Broncos U15 AA SAAHL

Damian Palmieri 2004 Delta, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Jordan Puckering 2009 Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Island Royals U15 AAA BCEHL

Braydon Riggall 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA AEHL

Colton Roberts 2006 Maple Ridge, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Ryan Serfas 2009 Turin, Alta. RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep CSSHL

Luke Storr 2009 Torrance, CA Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA 14U AAA

Will Subject 2005 Wayzata, MN Vancouver Giants WHL

Brayden Tremblay 2008 Fruitvale, B.C. Okanagan Hockey Academy Black U17 Prep CSSHL

GOALTENDERS (6) YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League

Austin Ball 2008 Maple Ridge, B.C. St. George's School U18 Prep CSSHL

Oliver Bryks 2009 Edmonton, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep CSSHL

Burke Hood 2007 Brandon, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA MU18HL

Matthew Hutchison 2006 Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL

Remy Martins 2009 Calgary, Alta. Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA AEHL

Ashton Thornton 2008 White Rock, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U17 Prep CSSHL

Giants season tickets and flex packs are NOW ON SALE! Season ticket packages start as low as $17.20 per game and include the first two home playoffs, plus a free subscripton to WHL. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six or 12-ticket packs. Single game tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 3 at 10 a.m. PT. Call the Giants office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604-444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

