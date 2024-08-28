Giants Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Vancouver Giants News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Giants announced today the 62 players that are attending 2024 Training Camp, presented by Chevrolet, which takes place for the first time at the Langley Events Centre.
The roster includes 18 players that played full-time for the Giants last season (11 forwards, six defencemen and one goaltender).
On Saturday, camp concludes with the annual Quinn/Howe Legends Cup game at 6 p.m. All ice sessions and the Quinn/Howe Legends Cup are free to attend. Rosters for the Quinn/Howe game will be released on Saturday morning.
Note: Giants 20-year-old forwards Samuel Honzek and Jaden Lipinski will not be attending camp, as they are in Calgary preparing for Flames training camp.
FORWARDS (34) YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League
Jaiden Auger 2008 Burnaby, B.C. Semiahmoo Ravens U18 A1 U18 A1
Gavin Bradley 2009 Surrey, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep CSSHL
Declan Brinkman 2008 Edmonton, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme White U17 Prep CSSHL
Caden Cail 2007 Kamloops, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL
Wyatt Callander 2009 Prince George, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U15 Prep CSSHL
Riley Charlton 2009 Chilliwack, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U15 AAA BCEHL
Blake Chorney 2009 Nipawin, Sask. Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep CSSHL
Kesler Curtis 2009 Delta, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Black U15 Prep CSSHL
Matthew Edwards 2005 Saskatoon, Sask. Vancouver Giants WHL
Hudson Getzlaf 2008 Kelowna, B.C. Edge School Gold U17 Prep CSSHL
Kyren Gronick 2004 Regina, Sask. Vancouver Giants WHL
Ty Halaburda 2005 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Kaden Hayes 2008 Chestermere, Alta. Calgary International Hockey Academy U17 Prep CSSHL
London Hoilett 2005 Winnipeg, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL
Deegan Holding 2008 Chlliwack, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U17 AAA BCEHL
Landon Horiachka 2009 Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA AEHL
Jaemin Andy Kim 2009 Abbotsford, B.C. Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U15 AAA BCEHL
Gage Kiselbach 2009 Grand Forks, B.C. RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep CSSHL
Connor Levis 2004 Vancouver, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Max Malinousky 2008 West Vancouver, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U17 Prep CSSHL
Torretto Marrelli 2007 Devon, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep CSSHL
Ethan McEneany 2006 Tacoma, WA Vancouver Giants / White Rock Whalers WHL
Aaron Obobaifo 2007 Calgary, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL
Brett Olson 2008 Spruce Grove, Alta. St. Albert Raiders U18 AAA AEHL
Jakob Oreskovic 2007 Langley, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Luca Pura 2008 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg Wild U18 AAA MU18HL
Sam Rishaug 2009 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U15 AAA AEHL
Cameron Schmidt 2007 Prince George, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Tyus Sparks 2008 Meridian, ID Windy City Storm 15U AAA 15U AAA
Tyler Thorpe 2005 Richmond, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Adam Titlbach 2006 Litvinov, CZE Vancouver Giants WHL
Luke Wilson 2009 Delta, B.C. Greater Vancouver Canadians U15 AAA BCEHL
Richard Wonyeneh 2009 Langley, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club Academy U15 Prep CSSHL
Tyson Zimmer 2004 Russell, Man. Vancouver Giants WHL
DEFENCEMEN (22) YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League
Colton Alain 2007 Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Brock Dingman 2009 Carstairs, Alta. Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA AEHL
Macklin Dobko 2008 Leduc, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme Blue U17 Prep CSSHL
Kolby Gapter 2006 Arvada, CO South Alberta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL
Hudson Gehring 2009 Langley, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep CSSHL
Marek Howell 2006 Calgary, Alta Vancouver Giants WHL
Dylan Hurren 2009 Maple Ridge, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U15 Prep CSSHL
Gavin Karl 2008 Excelsior, MN Minnetonka 15U AA 15U AA
Mazden Leslie 2005 Lloydminster, Alta. Vancouver Giants WHL
Ryan Lin 2008 Richmond, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy U18 Prep CSSHL
Braeden Malenchak 2009 Rockyview, Alta. Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep CSSHL
Josiah Martin 2008 White Rock, B.C. Langley Hockey Academy U17 JPHL
Karsen O'Brien 2008 Nanaimo, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep CSSHL
Kadyn Olfert 2009 Swift Current, Sask. Swift Current Broncos U15 AA SAAHL
Damian Palmieri 2004 Delta, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Jordan Puckering 2009 Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Island Royals U15 AAA BCEHL
Braydon Riggall 2008 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Northstars U18 AAA AEHL
Colton Roberts 2006 Maple Ridge, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Ryan Serfas 2009 Turin, Alta. RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep CSSHL
Luke Storr 2009 Torrance, CA Los Angeles Jr. Kings 14U AAA 14U AAA
Will Subject 2005 Wayzata, MN Vancouver Giants WHL
Brayden Tremblay 2008 Fruitvale, B.C. Okanagan Hockey Academy Black U17 Prep CSSHL
GOALTENDERS (6) YOB Hometown 2023-24 Team League
Austin Ball 2008 Maple Ridge, B.C. St. George's School U18 Prep CSSHL
Oliver Bryks 2009 Edmonton, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 Prep CSSHL
Burke Hood 2007 Brandon, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA MU18HL
Matthew Hutchison 2006 Nanaimo, B.C. Vancouver Giants WHL
Remy Martins 2009 Calgary, Alta. Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA AEHL
Ashton Thornton 2008 White Rock, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy Green U17 Prep CSSHL
