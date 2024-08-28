Broncos Finalize Hockey Operations Staff

August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - General Manager Chad Leslie is proud to announce that the Swift Current Broncos have removed the interim tag and signed Head Coach Taras McEwen to a two-year agreement.

McEwen took over the Broncos on November 14th, 2023, and lead the team to a 30-13-3-2 record, clinching the first Division Pennant since 2001 and first Central Division Pennant since 1996.

"Taras and his staff came in and quickly improved a number of areas within our game," said Leslie. "Our performance down the stretch and into the second round of the WHL playoffs was a memorable run for our organization and fans who had been without playoff hockey for a number of years."

The son of former Bronco Head Coach Brad McEwen, Taras joined the Broncos in August of 2023 as an Assistant Coach, following a six-season tenure with the Winnipeg ICE (now Wenatchee Wild). He was previously a scout within the ICE organization before assuming the role of Assistant Coach for the 2022/23 season.

A product of Whitewood, SK, McEwen spent three seasons with the Winnipeg Blues at the MJHL level. He joined the Blues in 2019 as the team's General Manager and was later appointed the position of Head Coach for the 2020-21 season.

McEwen also served as an assistant coach for the Notre Dame Hounds in the SJHL during the 2016/17 season.

His coaching experience extends further through his involvement with the SaskFirst Hockey Program and Team Saskatchewan. In February 2023, he led the Male U16 Team Manitoba behind the bench at the 2023 Canada Winter Games.

The Broncos also announced today that Assistant Coach Zach Smith has stepped down to spend more time with his family and Equipment Manager Darien Engelhardt has earned an opportunity in professional hockey.

In a pair of corresponding moves, the club has hired WHL alumnus Zach Franko as Assistant Coach and Kory Achtymichuk as Equipment Manager.

Franko, a native of Winnipeg, played four seasons in the WHL with Kelowna and Kootenay before a four-year Canadian University playing career at Acadia and the University of Manitoba. Franko played three-seasons of professional hockey in the ECHL and Europe before beginning his coaching career with the St. Boniface Riels of the Manitoba Major Junior Hockey League in 2022.

Achtymichuk, a Wadena product, spent four seasons as the Assistant Equipment Manager of the Regina Pats. With the Pats, Achtymichuk worked the 2017 WHL Final and the 2018 Kia Memorial Cup. He spent the 2021-22 season as the Head Equipment Manager for the Prince George Cougars.

"As we get closer to a new year, I am happy to have our staff solidified," added Leslie. "Taras, Regan, Zach and Kory have and will continue to be excellent ambassadors for our program and the City of Swift Current and we are excited to have them at the helm moving forward."

The Broncos will open Rookie Camp on Friday and Main Camp on Sunday at the InnovationPlex. Full details will be released later today.

