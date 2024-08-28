Wenatchee Wild Open 2024-25 Season with Start of Training Camp Thursday
August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Wenatchee Wild News Release
WENATCHEE, Wash. - Autumn is about to arrive for the Wenatchee Wild, as players report to town and the team is set to begin its second season as a Western Hockey League member club. The new season begins this weekend as the Wild host their second annual preseason training camp at Town Toyota Center, with all players set to report to the team by Wednesday and the first on-ice activities scheduled for Thursday.
64 players will skate this weekend, to be divided up into three teams for competition within the camp. Each team will practice once and play two games, before a "young guns" game Friday afternoon and a Blue-Gray game Friday evening. Two all-star games are scheduled for Saturday before the Wenatchee hockey operations staff makes its final selections for the preseason roster. All games will be played on the Town Toyota Center's arena rink, and all on-ice activities during the Wild training camp are free and open to the public. Team assignments for training camp will be made available later.
Wenatchee Wild 2024 Preseason Training Camp Schedule
Thursday, August 29
9:00am Practice Team A
10:00am Game - Team B vs Team C
4:00pm Practice Team B
5:00pm Game - Team A vs Team C
Friday, August 30
9:00am Practice Team C
10:00am Team 3 vs Team 4
3:30pm "Young Guns" Game
6:30pm Blue vs Grey
Saturday, August 31
10:00am All-Star Game 1
5:00pm All-Star Game 2
FULL 2024-25 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
FORWARDS
NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S)
Kenta Isogai (2004) * Wenatchee Wild
Evan Friesen (2004) Wenatchee Wild
Dawson Seitz (2005) Wenatchee Wild
Kurt Rookes (2005) Wenatchee Wild
Noah Samanski (2005 Red Bull Akademie Juniors (Alps Hockey League)
Ty Fraser (2005) Wenatchee Wild
Zane Saab (2006) Red Deer Rebels
Hayden Moore (2006) Wenatchee Wild
Luka Shcherbyna (2006) Wenatchee Wild
Maddix McCagherty (2006) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild
Miles Cooper (2006) Wenatchee Wild
Turner McIntyre (2006) Drayton Valley Thunder (AJHL)
Ryder Vander Kooi (2006) Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL)
Ashton Brown (2007) Wenatchee Wild
Ben Davis (2007) Victory Honda 16UAAA (Mich.)
Grant Reid (2007) Victoria Royals / Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep
Jaden Kokosha (2007) Fort Saskatchewan Rangers U18 AAA
Alexandre Jacques (2007) Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep
Trystyn Sidor (2007) HC Edmonton U18
Caelan Joudrey (2008) Airdrie CFR Bisons U18 / Wenatchee Wild
Nathaniel Danielson (2008) Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Grady Wedman (2008) Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 Prep
Shaan Basran (2008) Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA
Dylan Brass (2008) Yorkton Maulers U18 AAA
Cody Farrell (2008) Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA
Maxx Parfitt (2008) Okanagan Hockey Academy U17 Prep Black
Ben Schmidt (2008) Valley West Giants U18 AAA
Tyson Medernach (2009) Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA
Grady Veary (2009) Island Hockey Club U15
Atticus Cruz (2009) Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA Green
Ethan Collins (2009) Fort Sask. Rangers U15 AAA
Devin Pelletier (2009) Sherwood Park U15 AAA Flyers
Kishan Saggu (2009) Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green
Marcus Matyas (2009) Cretin-Derham Hall H.S. (Minn.)
JT Preston (2009) HC Edmonton U15
Oliver Parent (2009) Colorado Rampage 14UAAA
Sam Grunewald (2009) Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA
Trey Tourigny (2009) Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Kaden Mote (2009) Edge School U15 Prep
Hudson Lungal (2009) Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA
Nolan Waterstreet (2009) Bishop Kearney Selects 14UAAA (N.Y.)
*not scheduled to skate at training camp
DEFENSEMEN
NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S)
Easton Kovacs (2004) Prince Albert Raiders
Reid Andresen (2005) Medicine Hat Tigers
Sam Ward (2005) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild
Josh Fluker (2005) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild
Brayden Pankey (2006) Colorado Grit (NAHL) / Wenatchee Wild
Landon Young (2006) Wenatchee Wild
Chase Bambrick (2006) Wenatchee Wild
Justus Chyld (2007) Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 / Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL)
Tyler Russell (2007) Los Angeles Jr. Kings 16UAAA (Calif.)
Radoslav Dimitrov (2008) OHA Edmonton U18 Prep
Josh McKague (2008) KC Centennials U17 AAA
Adam Chipelski (2008) Yellowhead Chiefs U18 AAA
Nathan Barclay (2008) Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Trey Taylor (2008) Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA
Matt Henkelman (2009) Saskatoon Generals U15 AA
Daniel Vaillant (2009) Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA
Kolton Denich (2009) Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep
Dalton Forbes (2009) Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons
GOALTENDERS
NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S)
Daniel Hauser (2004) Wenatchee Wild
Brendan Gee (2005) Wenatchee Wild
Noah Stenvig (2006) Richmond Sockeyes (PIJHL)
Justin Perreault (2007) Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA
Jason Ho (2008) Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep
Joseph Naccarato (2009) St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA
