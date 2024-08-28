Wenatchee Wild Open 2024-25 Season with Start of Training Camp Thursday

August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Kenta Isogai of the Wenatchee Wild

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Austin Draude/Wenatchee Wild) Kenta Isogai of the Wenatchee Wild(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Austin Draude/Wenatchee Wild)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - Autumn is about to arrive for the Wenatchee Wild, as players report to town and the team is set to begin its second season as a Western Hockey League member club. The new season begins this weekend as the Wild host their second annual preseason training camp at Town Toyota Center, with all players set to report to the team by Wednesday and the first on-ice activities scheduled for Thursday.

64 players will skate this weekend, to be divided up into three teams for competition within the camp. Each team will practice once and play two games, before a "young guns" game Friday afternoon and a Blue-Gray game Friday evening. Two all-star games are scheduled for Saturday before the Wenatchee hockey operations staff makes its final selections for the preseason roster. All games will be played on the Town Toyota Center's arena rink, and all on-ice activities during the Wild training camp are free and open to the public. Team assignments for training camp will be made available later.

Wenatchee Wild 2024 Preseason Training Camp Schedule

Thursday, August 29

9:00am Practice Team A

10:00am Game - Team B vs Team C

4:00pm Practice Team B

5:00pm Game - Team A vs Team C

Friday, August 30

9:00am Practice Team C

10:00am Team 3 vs Team 4

3:30pm "Young Guns" Game

6:30pm Blue vs Grey

Saturday, August 31

10:00am All-Star Game 1

5:00pm All-Star Game 2

FULL 2024-25 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

FORWARDS

NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S)

Kenta Isogai (2004) * Wenatchee Wild

Evan Friesen (2004) Wenatchee Wild

Dawson Seitz (2005) Wenatchee Wild

Kurt Rookes (2005) Wenatchee Wild

Noah Samanski (2005 Red Bull Akademie Juniors (Alps Hockey League)

Ty Fraser (2005) Wenatchee Wild

Zane Saab (2006) Red Deer Rebels

Hayden Moore (2006) Wenatchee Wild

Luka Shcherbyna (2006) Wenatchee Wild

Maddix McCagherty (2006) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild

Miles Cooper (2006) Wenatchee Wild

Turner McIntyre (2006) Drayton Valley Thunder (AJHL)

Ryder Vander Kooi (2006) Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL)

Ashton Brown (2007) Wenatchee Wild

Ben Davis (2007) Victory Honda 16UAAA (Mich.)

Grant Reid (2007) Victoria Royals / Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep

Jaden Kokosha (2007) Fort Saskatchewan Rangers U18 AAA

Alexandre Jacques (2007) Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep

Trystyn Sidor (2007) HC Edmonton U18

Caelan Joudrey (2008) Airdrie CFR Bisons U18 / Wenatchee Wild

Nathaniel Danielson (2008) Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Grady Wedman (2008) Northern Alberta Xtreme U17 Prep

Shaan Basran (2008) Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA

Dylan Brass (2008) Yorkton Maulers U18 AAA

Cody Farrell (2008) Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA

Maxx Parfitt (2008) Okanagan Hockey Academy U17 Prep Black

Ben Schmidt (2008) Valley West Giants U18 AAA

Tyson Medernach (2009) Saskatoon Stallions U15 AA

Grady Veary (2009) Island Hockey Club U15

Atticus Cruz (2009) Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA Green

Ethan Collins (2009) Fort Sask. Rangers U15 AAA

Devin Pelletier (2009) Sherwood Park U15 AAA Flyers

Kishan Saggu (2009) Delta Hockey Academy U15 Prep Green

Marcus Matyas (2009) Cretin-Derham Hall H.S. (Minn.)

JT Preston (2009) HC Edmonton U15

Oliver Parent (2009) Colorado Rampage 14UAAA

Sam Grunewald (2009) Winnipeg Wild U15 AAA

Trey Tourigny (2009) Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Kaden Mote (2009) Edge School U15 Prep

Hudson Lungal (2009) Sherwood Park Flyers U15 AAA

Nolan Waterstreet (2009) Bishop Kearney Selects 14UAAA (N.Y.)

*not scheduled to skate at training camp

DEFENSEMEN

NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S)

Easton Kovacs (2004) Prince Albert Raiders

Reid Andresen (2005) Medicine Hat Tigers

Sam Ward (2005) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild

Josh Fluker (2005) Swift Current Broncos / Wenatchee Wild

Brayden Pankey (2006) Colorado Grit (NAHL) / Wenatchee Wild

Landon Young (2006) Wenatchee Wild

Chase Bambrick (2006) Wenatchee Wild

Justus Chyld (2007) Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U18 / Chilliwack Jets (PIJHL)

Tyler Russell (2007) Los Angeles Jr. Kings 16UAAA (Calif.)

Radoslav Dimitrov (2008) OHA Edmonton U18 Prep

Josh McKague (2008) KC Centennials U17 AAA

Adam Chipelski (2008) Yellowhead Chiefs U18 AAA

Nathan Barclay (2008) Delta Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Trey Taylor (2008) Winnipeg Wild U17 AAA

Matt Henkelman (2009) Saskatoon Generals U15 AA

Daniel Vaillant (2009) Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA

Kolton Denich (2009) Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep

Dalton Forbes (2009) Calgary CBHA U15 AAA Bisons

GOALTENDERS

NAME 2023-24 TEAM(S)

Daniel Hauser (2004) Wenatchee Wild

Brendan Gee (2005) Wenatchee Wild

Noah Stenvig (2006) Richmond Sockeyes (PIJHL)

Justin Perreault (2007) Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA

Jason Ho (2008) Yale Hockey Academy U17 Prep

Joseph Naccarato (2009) St. Albert Sabres U15 AAA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.