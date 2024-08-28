Broncos Set for 2024 Training Camp

Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos will open 2024/25 training camp this weekend at the InnovationPlex.

The Broncos will host a three-day Rookie Camp beginning Friday. The camp will consist of four teams who will practice throughout the day before opening a mini round-robin style tournament at 3:45pm.

In a nod to the past, the four teams will be named in honour of Bronco alumni, Jake DeBrusk, Cody Eakin, Glen Gawdin and Adam Lowry. The two teams that will make up Main Camp will be named in honour of Joe Sakic and Sheldon Kennedy.

Main Camp will begin with a goaltending session on Sunday, September 1 at 3:00 pm and wrap up with the annual Blue vs White game on Tuesday, September 3 at 4:00.

Full rosters for Main Camp will be posted prior to the first ice session on Sunday.

Following Main Camp, an all-rookie team will then travel to Regina on September 4th for a meeting with the Pats to officially kick off the WHL pre-season.

Reminder, Season ticket holders are able to move seat locations up until September 4th, 2024.

After September 4th, any seat relocations must be done by contacting the stable (no in-season moves available after Dec. 31).

If you have any questions, please contact the Stable by phone during regular office hours at 306-773-1509.

