2024 Oil Kings Training Camp Kicks off Thursday

August 28, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - As the calendar approaches September, hockey is returning to Edmonton and Rogers Place.

The Edmonton Oil Kings Training Camp gets going on the ice on Thursday with practices before scrimmages kick off on Friday morning. Scrimmages continue Saturday before the Bob McGill Cup Red-White intrasquad game takes center stage on Sunday morning.

While Thursday, Friday and Saturday of camp are closed to the public, Sunday's Bob McGill Cup will be open to the public at the Downtown Community Arena with puck drop at 11 a.m..

Players ranging from the 2004 to 2009 birth years will be split into four teams named after some fan favourite Oil Kings alumni. This year, former first-round NHL picks Sebastian Cossa, Jake Neighbours, Dylan Guenther, and second-rounder Matthew Robertson will all have teams dawning their name.

There's plenty of excitement surrounding the team this season, NHL Draft Picks Gracyn Sawchyn and Parker Alcos lead the way at camp this year. They're joined by fellow returning veterans such as back-to-back leading scorer Gavin Hodnett, Marshall Finnie, John Szabo, and Cole Miller just to name a few.

18-year-old Gavin Hodnett looks to become the first Oil King to lead the team in points three years in a row as he heads into his third WHL season.

20-year-old defender Josh Mori will dawn Oil Kings colours for the first time since he was acquired from Portland in May. Meanwhile, fellow blueliners like Blake Fiddler and Ethan MacKenzie look to take more steps forward in their development.

Plenty of young players are also looking to make their mark at camp this season, with players like 2023 first-round pick Joe Igina, and 2023 US Prospects Draft first-rounder Noa Ta'Amu looking to push for spots this season, along with players like Owen Mastroianni and Jager Gugyelka.

The 2024 Draft Class will appear in their first Oil Kings training camp. Fifth overall pick Kayden Stroeder, and first-round U.S. Prospects Draft pick Matheas Hejda lead a strong 2009-born class into camp.

While not at camp, Imports and NHL draftees, Miroslav Holinka and Adam Jecho are honing their craft with the Czechia U20 National Squad and will be welcomed to Edmonton in the coming weeks.

After training camp concludes, the Oil Kings will open their pre-season with two games against the Prince George Cougars in Edson, Alta. on September 7 and 8. That will be followed by a September 14 battle with Red Deer in Morinville, and a September 15 meeting with the Calgary Hitmen on the road.

The regular season kicks off on Septmeber 20 and 21 for the Oil Kings with a road trip to Lethbridge and Medicine Hat respectively. The Home Opener is on Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m. when the Calgary Hitmen come to town.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from August 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.