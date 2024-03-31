Wisely Walks Cats to Victory In 2024 Season Opener

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - It took a day longer than it was originally scheduled for, but the Sacramento River Cats celebrated their first win of the 2024 season in walk-off style thanks to a solo home run from Brett Wisely in the bottom of the ninth to give Sacramento a 3-2 win over the Salt Lake Bees.

The game entered the ninth locked at 2-2 after the Bees (0-1) had scored twice in the away half of the eighth on their own home run, a two-run shot from Chad Wallach that came against left-hander Juan Sanchez.

Wisely wasted no time in sending the crowd home happy, as he unloaded on the third pitch of his at-bat and sent a ball into the bullpen beyond the right-field wall for the first River Cats (1-0) homer of the season. In 2023 Sacramento was 8-6 in walk-off games, but only two were won by a home run (both came from Heliot Ramos on a Saturday).

Early on it seemed as if the River Cats might not need the late-game theatrics, as they plated a pair in the fourth inning and had held that lead until the eighth. After tallying the first hit of the 2024 campaign for the River Cats (1-0), Trenton Brooks was also responsible for the first RBI of the year. Catcher Blake Sabol set the table with a single into right field and then swiped second base, later scoring easily when Brooks sent a knock into right-center field.

To start the game, it was the Bees that nearly took the advantage out of the gate. Both of the game's first two batters reached base, as Jordyn Adams smacked a leadoff double to left field and then was joined on the basepaths when Livan Soto's bunt single put runners at the corners.

Settling into a groove after that was Sacramento starter Carson Seymour, who was making his Triple-A debut. Seymour immediately punched out the next two hitters, with the latter kicking off a double play to end the inning when Sabol threw out Soto trying to steal second.

Sacramento also had its chances at breaking the game open but failed to score in the home half of the third despite loading the bases thanks to singles from Brooks and Chase Pinder, along with a walk drawn by Marco Luciano. The bags were full once again in the fourth behind Brooks' RBI single, but Sacramento managed only one more run on a walk by Ismael Munguia.

After Seymour's exit, he flipped the ball to newcomer Tommy Romero, who shut the Bees down for three full innings. The right-hander allowed just a trio of hits and a walk while recording six of his nine outs via the punchout. As a squad, the River Cats ended the night with 14 strikeouts, which was their most in a season-opener since at least 2005.

There to collect the victory was last year's Triple-A wins leader Nick Avila (1-0), who started the sequel to his undefeated 2023 campaign (14-0) by working a clean ninth with a pair of punchouts.

Brooks led the way at the dish, closing his night 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Wisely also collected a pair of knocks including his game-winning walk-off, while both Pinder and Sabol had a hit each.

Taking the loss for Salt Lake was Jimmy Herget (0-1), who allowed a home run to the only batter he faced.

Both teams will have a busy day tomorrow, as last night's postponement has turned Sunday into a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games beginning at 1:05 p.m.

