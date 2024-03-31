Four Homers Catapult Aces to 15-2 Win over the Aviators
March 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Las Vegas, Nev. - A six-hit, eight-run seventh inning led by Kyle Garlick's three-run home run highlighted a 17-hit offensive explosion by the Reno Aces (2-0) as they defeated their Silver State rivals, Las Vegas Aviators (0-2), 15-2, Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Ballpark.
A quartet of Aces in Randal Grichuk, Garlick, Albert Almora Jr. and Adrian Del Castillo showcased their power and registered a home run in Saturdays victory. They collectively recorded 10 RBI while going 9-for-20 (.450) at the plate. Almora Jr. and Del Castillo set the tone offensively in the second inning, blasting back-to-back solo-shots which began the Aces outburst with the bats.
Every hitter in Reno's starting line-up recorded at least one knock, including multi-hit games from Pavin Smith, Grichuk, Andres Chaparro, Almora Jr. and Del Castillo. As a team, the Aces went 17-for-42 (.404).
Cristian Mena dazzeled in his Aces debut. The 21-year old held the Aviators scoreless over five-innings, allowing just one hit, one walk with six strikeouts. The promising prospect threw 41 strikes in 73 pitches, including six swinging stirkes en route to his first win with Reno.
Aces Notables
Cristian Mena: (W, 1-0), 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
Kyle Garlick: 1-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, back-to-back games with a HR
Albert Almora Jr: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB
Adrian Del Castillo: 3-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, to kick off the 2024 home schedule with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
