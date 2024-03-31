El Paso Completes Ninth-Inning Comeback to Claim 16-15 Victory

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Chihuahuas plated 11 runs over the eighth and ninth innings, including eight in the ninth frame, and held off an Isotopes ninth inning rally for the 16-15 comeback victory and win the three-game set against Albuquerque Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- With the loss, Albuquerque dropped their first series to El Paso since the Chihuahuas took six of seven in the Duke City from Sept. 6-11, 2022 (El Paso won first six games of set), snapping a club record five-series win streak over El Paso.

-The 31 combined runs are tied for the fourth-most at Isotopes Park (also: June 30, 2011, at Omaha and May 20, 2019, vs. El Paso).

-Today was the 79th time both teams tallied double-digit runs at Isotopes Park and first since July 30, 2023, when the Isotopes beat Sacramento, 17-16. All-time, the club is 40-39 in such contests.

-The 16 runs allowed by the Isotopes are the most since the club permitted 20 vs. El Paso Aug. 16, 2023,

-The Chihuahuas plated eight runs in the ninth frame, the most runs allowed in inning since the Chihuahuas scored eight Aug. 16, 2023, in Albuquerque.

-The 17 hits relented are the most allowed since Aug. 27, 2023, at Oklahoma City (also 17).

-The club has lost two-straight one-run ballgames for the first time since dropping two-straight on Sept. 1 and 5, 2023.

-The Isotopes swatted 16 hits on the afternoon, the most since also recording 16 Sept. 23, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City.

-Albuquerque pitching allowed four longballs, the most since relenting six Aug. 16, 2023, vs. El Paso.

-El Paso's Brett Sullivan belted a grand slam in the ninth inning, the first grand slam allowed by the Isotopes since Oscar Mercado did so Sept. 20, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City. It's also the first slam relented in the ninth frame since May 14, 2015 (Matt Duffy, vs. Fresno).

-The Chihuahuas Cal Mitchell recorded two hits in the ninth inning, the first player to complete the feat since Yonny Hernandez Sept. 21 vs. Oklahoma City (7th inning).

-Out of the 21 batted balls registered at 100 MPH-plus, the Isotopes recorded 12 of them. Greg Jones tallied the top two hardest batted balls at 110.7 MPH and 110.0 MPH. Aaron Schunk (109.8 MPH) and Sean Bouchard (108.5 MPH) had the third and fourth hardest, respectively.

-Jordan Beck had three hits, four RBI, a two-run homer and tallied his second multi-hit contest of the season. His three hits are the most for the outfielder since he swatted four for Double-A Hartford July 19, 2023, vs. Somerset while his four RBI are the most since driving in a career-high five May 5, 2023, with Hartford at Eugene. He also tallied his fourth career triple.

-Beck also collected three hits that registered over 100 MPH: 104.4 MPH, triple; 103.9 MPH, single; and 102.9 MPH, homer.

-Sean Bouchard swatted four hits, including two triples and a double. His four hits are the most in a game since tallying a career-high five June 12, 2022, at El Paso. He has a hit in all three games to begin the season.

-Bouchard is the first Isotope to record two triples in a game since Schunk Aug. 23, 2023, at Tacoma. Bouchard also tallied two triples on Easter in 2022.

-Aaron Schunk belted a clout in the second frame, his first home run since Sept. 3, 2023, at Sacramento.

-Jimmy Herron made his 2023 season debut and collected two hits and a solo shot, his first homer since Sept. 17, 2023, at El Paso.

-Sam Hilliard recorded his first multi-hit game of the year while driving in a run.

-Willie MacIver registered three hits and two doubles on the afternoon. He notched two doubles in a game for just the second time as a pro (also: Sept. 17, 2023, at El Paso). It was also his second career three-hit game with the Isotopes (also: Sept. 14, 2023).

-Geoff Hartlieb made his Isotopes debut and pitched 2.0 frames and allowed two runs on three hits, one homer and one walk.

-Ty Blach made his 2024 season debut and tossed 3.2 innings and allowed one run one four hit and two walks while fanning two. He induced four swings and misses over 58 pitches. He did not factor into the decision nor allow an extra-base hit.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes travel to Oklahoma City to begin a six-game series Tuesday at 6:05 pm MT. Right-hander Thomas Ponticelli is expected to take the hill and make his Isotopes debut.

