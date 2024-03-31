Chihuahuas Rally Repeatedly to Conquer Albuquerque in Slugfest

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed at four different points Sunday, and they came back to beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 16-15 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. The Chihuahuas won two of the three games in the season-opening series.

The Chihuahuas were behind 9-8 entering the ninth inning and scored eight runs in a 12-batter rally that included a grand slam by first baseman Brett Sullivan. It was the Chihuahuas' first grand slam since Ray-Patrick Didder on September 3, 2023 at Reno. The Chihuahuas led 16-9 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth before the Isotopes rallied for six runs and brought the tying run to the plate. Austin Davis struck out Sam Hilliard to get the save in his second scoreless appearance of the series.

El Paso right fielder Cal Mitchell went 4-for-5 with a triple and a walk and has reached base eight times in the last two games. All three games in the series were decided by one run. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-3 with two walks and a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning on his 29th birthday. Eight of the nine starting Chihuahuas batters had at least one hit.

Team Records: El Paso (2-1), Albuquerque (1-2)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

