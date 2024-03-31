Oklahoma City Evens Series

March 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainers (1-1) dropped game two of the series to the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-1) by a score of 9-7, Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Oklahoma City got on the board first, with their first run of the 2024 season coming on a solo home run off the bat of Andre Lipcius. Lipcius struck again in the third, padding the Baseball Club's lead with a two-run single.

Another single from Chris Okey made it 4-0 in favor of Oklahoma City. Tacoma got two runs of their own in the third on an RBI double from Jonatan Clase and an RBI ground out from Ryan Bliss to make it 4-2.

Unfortunately for the Rainiers, Oklahoma City scored two runs in each of the next two innings, on two-run home runs from Miguel Vargas and Andre Lipcius. Trailing 8-2, Tacoma used a five-run sixth inning to bring it back to a one-run game.

The comeback attempt fell short, however, as the Baseball Club added a run in the eighth on a single from Kevin Padlo and kept Tacoma off the board to even the series with a 9-7 victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

In his first game of the 2024 season, Andre Lipcius went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, two home runs and five runs batted in.

Tacoma struck out 11 times last night and 12 more times tonight, for a total of 23 strikeouts through the first two games.

After just three hits as a team in last night's game, seven of Tacoma's nine starting batters recorded at least one hit tonight.

Tacoma and Oklahoma City will play the third and final game of their opening series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium set for 1:35 p.m. PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

