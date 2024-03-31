Oklahoma City Earns 9-7 Victory

March 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

One night after Oklahoma City and Tacoma combined for one run and seven hits over 11 innings, the teams combined for 16 runs and 24 hits, as Oklahoma City held on for a 9-7 victory Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. OKC scored eight runs over the first five innings, including two home runs by Andre Lipicius and a two-run homer by Miguel Vargas. Tacoma scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull within one run. Kevin Padlo gave OKC a bit more breathing room with a RBI single in the eighth inning. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Tacoma rallied with two outs to load the bases before Tanner Dodson struck out Ryan Bliss to end the game.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City tallied its first win of 2024. The first two games of the season have been decided by a total of three runs after Tacoma won, 1-0, in 11 innings Friday night.

-Andre Lipcius made his season debut and went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. Lipcius homered in his first at-bat of the season in the second inning, notched a two-run single in the third inning and hit a booming two-run homer down the left field line in the fifth inning...Saturday marked Lipcius' second career multi-homer game and third career game with five or more RBI.

-Miguel Vargas connected on his first home run of the season with a two-run blast to left field in the fourth inning. He went 2-for-4 with a walk.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-6 and has picked up two hits in each of the first two games of the season...Chris Okey and Kevin Padlo also finished with two hits apiece.

Next Up: OKC finishes the season-opening three-game set on Easter Sunday in Tacoma beginning at 3:35 p.m Central time.

