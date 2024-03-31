Home Runs Propel Tacoma to Series Win

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainers (2-1) took the series with a 7-6 win over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (1-2) in the finale, Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

As they did last night, Oklahoma City got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second inning, this time from Ryan Ward. An RBI single from Chris Owings made it 2-0 after two.

Trey Sweeney padded their lead with a solo home run of his own in the third to make it 3-0, but Tacoma got on the board in the bottom half of the inning. A single from Cade Marlowe and an error made it 3-2.

The Rainiers took the lead in the fourth on a pair of home runs. Samad Taylor clubbed a solo shot to tie it and Michael Papierski later used a three-run blast to make it 6-3.

An RBI single from Michael Chavis in the sixth made it 7-3, but Oklahoma City brought it back to a three-run game with an RBI triple from Andy Pages in the seventh.

Miguel Vargas made it a one-run game with a two-out, two-run single in the ninth, but Brett de Geus recorded the final out to secure the series victory for Tacoma.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Tacoma scored seven runs for the second game in a row, using their first two home runs of the season to drive in four of their seven runs.

Tyson Miller struck out all three batters he retired, allowing one hit and one walk in his lone inning. In two outings this year, Miller now has five strikeouts.

Brett de Geus recorded the first save of the season for Tacoma today, despite allowing two runs to score in the ninth. It marked his first save since July 19 last year.

Tacoma gets the day off tomorrow and will travel to Salt Lake City where they will start a series against the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday. First pitch from Smith's Ballpark is set for 5:35 p.m. PT. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

