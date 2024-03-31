Sacramento Gets Walkoff Win Over Bees On Opening Night

March 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees fell 3-2 on a walk-off home run on Opening Night in Sacramento on Saturday night. With the game tied at 2 in the 9th inning River Cats 2B Brett Wisely took the third pitch from Bees reliever Jimmy Herget deep over the right field wall to give Sacramento the win.

The two teams were matched in a pitcher's duel for most of the game. Salt Lake starter Andrew Wantz struck out four in the first two innings but ran into trouble in the fourth allowing a run to score and leaving the bases loaded with two outs in the frame. Tyler Thomas allowed one inherited runner to score, but then the Bees bullpen locked in as Thomas, Hans Crouse and Travis MacGregor combined for seven strikeouts with no runs allowed over five and one-third innings of work to keep the Bees in it.

Offensively the Bees produced 10 hits, but went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, leaving 10 men on base. The Salt Lake bats were stymied until the 8th inning when Sonny DiChiara reached on an error and then was brought home on a two-run shot off the bat of Chad Wallach for the Bees first runs of the season. Wallach also brought in the first run of the 2023 season with a home run on Opening Day

The Bees and River Cats will play a doubleheader Sunday afternoon to make up for Friday night's postponed contest. The two 7-inning games will start at 2 p.m.

