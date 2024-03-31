Strong Pitching Gives Bees Doubleheader Split

The Salt Lake Bees split a doubleheader in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. The Bees fell 1-0 in game one of the twin bill before winning 3-2 in extra innings in the second game.

A Casey Schmitt RBI single in the fourth inning was the only tally in game one. Sacramento's Saturday night walkoff hero Brett Wisely walked in the inning and later stole second to come home on Schmitt's single. The run spoiled a great Salt Lake debut from Bees starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who allowed just four hits and the single run with four strikeouts over five innings. Livan Soto led the Bees offense with two hits and a walk in his three plate appearances, but the Bees had just five total base runners.

Game two was another pitcher's duel as neither team scored in regulation. Davis Daniel continued the strong Bees pitching with six shoutout innings while striking out five. The Bees broke through in the eighth scoring a pair of runs, but Sacramento came right back with a two-run homer from Heliot Ramos to tie the game back up at 2. Salt Lake scored on an error in the top of the ninth and Zac Kristofak was able to keep the River Cats off the board in the bottom half of the inning to earn the first Bees victory of the season. All three games over the weekend series were decided by one run.

The Bees return home for Opening Week at Smith's Ballpark with games Tuesday - Sunday against the Tacoma Rainiers.

