Express Claim 8-6 Win to Close out Opening Weekend

March 31, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (2-1) beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-2) on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 8-6 at Dell Diamond, taking the season-opening series two games to one.

Round Rock starter RHP Adrian Sampson (1-0, 3.60) took home the victory when he struck out four batters over 5.0 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits and one walk. The loss went to Sugar Land starter RHP Rhett Kouba (0-1, 7.71), who allowed two runs, two hits and three walks in 2.1 innings of work.

Along the Train Tracks:

The scoring began in the bottom of the third for Round Rock. A Matt Duffy infield single to third base, Andrew Knapp double to right and a Sandro Fabian 12-pitch walk loaded the bases before 1B Justin Foscue and C Sam Huff each drew an RBI walk to make the score 2-0.

In the ensuing inning, Fabian doubled home SS Jonathan Ornelas, followed immediately by CF Elier Hernandez driving in Duffy and Fabian on a two-RBI double to increase the E-Train lead to 5-0. Foscue and 3B Davis Wendzel walked to load the bases yet again for Huff, who brought all the runners home on a double to the right center field gap, making the score 8-0. As they batted around, the six runs scored marks the highest scoring inning for the Express on the young season.

The top of the fifth saw Sugar Land get on the board thanks to a two-run home run by 3B David Hensley, scoring 2B Will Wagner to cut the Round Rock lead to 8-2.

Fast forward to the top of the ninth inning where Space Cowboys SS Shay Whitcomb delivered a grand slam make it a final of 8-6.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson was sharp in his first outing of 2024. He earned the victory after going 5.0 innings, where he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out four.

Reliever RHP Shane Greene saw his first action in an Express uniform, throwing one shutout inning and striking out one Space Cowboy.

Round Rock frequented first base in the game, drawing nine walks as a team.

C Sam Huff had himself quite an afternoon, driving in four of the eight runs for the E-Train as part of a 2-for-4 day that included one double and one walk.

Next up: Round Rock travels to El Paso to take on the Chihuahuas for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 2. Starting pitchers for Tuesday's opener are to be determined.

