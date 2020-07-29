Wisconsin Rapids Crushes Woodchucks, 14-2

July 29, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters concluded a two-game sweep on Wednesday night with a 14-2 drubbing of the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Rafters improved to a league-best 20-8 with a season high 14 runs and 17 hits.

Despite the lopsided score, the game was tight early in a pitcher's duel between Glenn Albanese and Nate Madej. Rafters starter Glenn Albanese pitched 3.2 innings, striking out nine Woodchucks, allowing just one run. Woodchucks starter Nate Madej also struck out nine over five innings pitched.

The only run that the Rafters got off of Madej was a Christian Sepulveda solo home run in the third. Sepulveda was the offensive player of the night for the Rafters, five-for-five with three runs batted in. Sepulveda was not retired in the two-game series, nine-for-nine with two home runs and six RBIs.

After Madej departed from the game, the Rafters took control of a 1-1 game in the sixth. The Rafters scored eight runs in the sixth on four hits and six walks. After two in the eighth, Parker Nolan crushed a three-run home run to left field in the top of the ninth to wrap up the scoring for the Rafters.

Four Rafters pitchers combined to strikeout 17 Woodchucks, a season-high in a nine-inning game. Cam Brown made his team debut, striking out four across the seventh and eighth innings.

Rafters return home Thursday to host the Green Bay Booyah at 6:35pm on Paul Gross Jewelers Christmas in July. Coverage starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 6:35pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network (TV).

