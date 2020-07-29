Loggers Outlast Rivets 3-2 in Extra Innings

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Jason Hodges scampered home on a hot shot by Andrew Meggs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the La Crosse Loggers outlasted the Rockford Rivets 3-2 in 10 innings on Wednesday night at Copeland Park. The Loggers improve to 14-14, while the Rivets fall to 13-15.

La Crosse was held hitless until the bottom of the sixth inning, when Meggs (Creighton) and Kobe Kato (Arizona) hit back-to-back doubles to tie the game at 1-1. After Rockford pushed across a run in the top of the ninth inning on a passed ball, Matt Stinebiser (Duke) hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the ninth to help send the game to extra innings.

Cam Wynne (Nebraska) came on in the 10th inning and struck out all three batters he faced, setting the table for the Loggers in the bottom of the inning. After a sacrifice bunt by Blake Klassen (Saddleback CC) moved Hodges (John A. Logan) over to third, Braiden Ward (Washington) was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners. Meggs hit line shot to second base which was mishandled, allowing Hodges to score the game-winning run.

Travis Weston (Boise State/Cal Poly) scattered four hits across five innings of work, doing his best to match the efforts of Rivets starter Jordan Wicks, who allowed no hits in his five innings of work. Cam Robinson (Louisville) kept Rockford off the board for two innings, while Wynne picked up the win with his three strikeouts in the 10th.

The Loggers hit the road for a two-game set in Fond du Lac, before returning to face the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday and Sunday at Copeland Park.

