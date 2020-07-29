Rox Combine for Two-Hitter in Win over Rochester

July 29, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







Collin Montez at bat for the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Collin Montez at bat for the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud's (11-10) pitching staff combined to allow just two hits as the Rox beat Rochester (4-16) by a score of 2-1 at the Rock Pile.

The Rox broke the scoreless tie in the third inning. With two outs and the bases empty, Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) singled in the infield. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch and put himself into scoring position. Jack Kelly (Minnesota) then followed with a single to center field that scored Finke and put St. Cloud in front 1-0.

After Rochester tied the game at one in the top of the sixth, the Rox quickly answered. Collin Montez (Washington State) crushed a leadoff triple to center field. He soon scored on a wild pitch and put St. Cloud in the lead for the rest of the game.

Mills went the longest any pitcher has thrown in a start this season for St. Cloud, hurling six innings. He allowed just two hits and punched out six batters in his first win of the year.

Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) pitched the seventh and eighth innings, allowing no hits and striking out two batters. Noah Myhre (Minot State) earned his first save of the season after tossing the ninth inning.

For the full box score from Wednesday's game, click here.

St. Cloud will look to sweep Rochester on Thursday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.