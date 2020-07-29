Green Bay Hosts Dock Spiders in Series Finale

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah welcome Fond du Lac back to Capital Credit Union park as they try to split the two-game set with the Dock Spiders tonight.

The Booyah come in following an 8-4 loss on Tuesday night, which saw them lose their fourth consecutive game at home. Green Bay saw a solid performance out of starter Logan Lee las night, who went five innings and gave up two runs, only one of which was earned.

On offense, the Booyah have scored more than five runs in four straight games, but only hold a 2-2 record in those games played. Green Bay currently sits at a deadlock with Rockford for second place in the East division, with Fond du Lac two games in front of both teams. Wisconsin Rapids leads the entire Wisconsin-Illinois pod with a 19-8 record.

Green Bay turns to Chris Jefferson tonight for his second and final start of the year. In four outings this season, Jefferson is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. In his first start, which came five days ago against Fond du Lac, the New Mexico State right hander went five and a third, surrendering three hits and two runs. Jefferson had a no-hitter going into the top of the sixth inning, but the Booyah failed to give him run support in a 4-1 loss.

First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 6:35pm, as the Booyah end their two-game set with Fond du Lac. Green Bay travels to Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday, before returning home for back-to-back games on the turf. All games are scheduled for 6:35pm.

