Woodchucks Lose 14-2, Swept by Rafters
July 29, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release
WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks fell in the second game of a home-and-home against Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday night, 14-2. The Woodchucks gave up 17 hits in the game, and eight runs in the sixth inning. This was the third straight loss for the Chucks.
The Chucks collected two runs in the game. Kyle Hess scored Jeissy De La Cruz with an RBI single in the third inning. Caleb Denny hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, his sixth homer this season.
Nate Madej was the Woodchuck's starting pitcher. He was very impressive, tossing five innings of five-hit, one-run ball. He collected nine strikeouts, the most from any Woodchuck pitcher in an outing this season. The loss went to Dathon McGrath. Matt Taylor, Nathan Mirochnick, Michael Portella, and Darmany Rivas also pitched for the Woodchucks.
Top Performers
Nate Madej went five innings in his start. He allowed just one run on five hits, striking out nine.
Next Up
The Woodchucks will start a two-game, home series against Rockford tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 29, 2020
- Woodchucks Lose 14-2, Swept by Rafters - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Wisconsin Rapids Crushes Woodchucks, 14-2 - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Honkers Bested by Rox in Pitcher's Duel - Rochester Honkers
- Flickertails Retake First Place - Bismarck Larks
- Rox Combine for Two-Hitter in Win over Rochester - St. Cloud Rox
- Loggers Outlast Rivets 3-2 in Extra Innings - La Crosse Loggers
- Errors Doom Resorters in Loss - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Growlers Sweep the Daddies Before Two Days Off - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Take First Game of Home-And-Home in Mankato WednesdayÃÂ - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rafters Host Kid's Baseball Triathlon - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Bismarck Marathon Canceled - Bismarck Larks
- Five Games up in Pod, Rafters Finish Series with Woodchucks - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Green Bay Hosts Dock Spiders in Series Finale - Green Bay Booyah
- Honkers Craft Beer Festival Postponed Until 2021 - Rochester Honkers
- Sweeny, Freilich Lead Loggers Past Rivets 10-6 - La Crosse Loggers
- Honkers' Four-Run First Inning Can't Hold Down the Bucks - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.