Woodchucks Lose 14-2, Swept by Rafters

July 29, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchucks fell in the second game of a home-and-home against Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday night, 14-2. The Woodchucks gave up 17 hits in the game, and eight runs in the sixth inning. This was the third straight loss for the Chucks.

The Chucks collected two runs in the game. Kyle Hess scored Jeissy De La Cruz with an RBI single in the third inning. Caleb Denny hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, his sixth homer this season.

Nate Madej was the Woodchuck's starting pitcher. He was very impressive, tossing five innings of five-hit, one-run ball. He collected nine strikeouts, the most from any Woodchuck pitcher in an outing this season. The loss went to Dathon McGrath. Matt Taylor, Nathan Mirochnick, Michael Portella, and Darmany Rivas also pitched for the Woodchucks.

Top Performers

Nate Madej went five innings in his start. He allowed just one run on five hits, striking out nine.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will start a two-game, home series against Rockford tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:35. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

