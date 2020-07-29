Honkers' Four-Run First Inning Can't Hold Down the Bucks

ROCHESTER, MN - For the first time since July 6, the Honkers scored four runs in the first inning. Just like that game in Mankato, three of them came off the bat of Bryce Matthews (Arkansas) by way of a three-run homerun. The shot to right was his fifth of the year and his third time flying one out in the first inning.

Robert Moore (Arkansas) stepped in two batters later and, on the first pitch of his at-bat, sent the second Pig Sooie shot of the inning out, this time, a solo homer.

The Honkers sent starter Tanner Cunha (Nevada) back out for the second inning with a four-run lead. He'd be met promptly by the middle third of the lineup, when free passes were issued to the first two hitters. Bucks first baseman Peyton Williams put the Bucks on the board with a three-run homer of his own.

Moore made an outstanding play in the field on the next pitch, when he made two wide strides to his right, leaped and snagged a hard-hit line drive out of the air.

The frame would prove to be Cunha's last, as he finished with a five-hit, three-earned-run stat line.

The Honkers would get a runner across in the third when Kyle Huckstorf (Iowa Western Community) took a curveball to the upper back with the bases loaded, bringing in the inning's leadoff hitter Ryan Wrobleski (Dallas Baptist). It was Wrobleski's ninth run scored on the season.

In the fifth, Honkers reliever A.J. Campbell (Frostburg State) came in looking to continue rolling after a 1-2-3 fourth, but, after retiring leadoff hitter Oraj Anu, he gave up three straight singles, the last of which brought in the first two runners. That would make it a 7-3 game.

It would not be until the eighth inning when the Team and Teal would get another runner to third base, when Taison Corio rounded the corner bag to head home off a Wrobleski bases-loaded walk.

The Flock constructed a small rally in the eighth when the first four hitters in the lineup Taison Corio (Cal Poly), Connor Denning (Campbell), Matthews and Wrobleski got on by a two singles and two walks in an ever-other-fashion. Corio would score his second run of the game. He finished with a 2/4 night that included a walk and hit-by-a-pitch.

Tomorrow, the Honkers begin a two-game series in St. Cloud against the third-place Rox. Charles Harrison (UCLA) is set to start for the Honkers. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm. Tune in to Honkers Pregame Live at 6:30 on Mixlr.com/HonkersBroadcast to get you set for all of the action.

