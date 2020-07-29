Rafters Host Kid's Baseball Triathlon

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters, in partnership with Team Matthew's Auto & Tire Center, NAPA Auto Parts, and State Farm - Kari Van Ert, are holding the first ever Rafters Baseball Triathlon. The competition will take place on Sunday, August 16th at 10:00am at Historic Witter Field. This event is free and is available to all boys and girls, ages 6 to 15.

The overall competition will vary across age groups. The age groups are based on the child's age as of December 31, 2020. All participants will be required to show proof of age day of event.

The competition will be scored on three categories: hit, run, and pitch. Each participant will be allowed three hits, one run, and ten pitches. Scores will be specific to each competition. Once completed, the winner of each division will be awarded a trophy on field. One winner from each male and female age group will be selected.

Participants must register online by Friday, August 14th. The registration form can be found on Raftersbaseball.com under the Special Events tab or at the Rafters Ticket Office. In addition, all participants must fill out the waiver located below the registration form or at the Rafters Ticket Office to take part in the Baseball Triathlon.

All rules and regulations for the Rafters Baseball Triathlon can be found at Raftersbaseball.com under the Special Events tab. The Rafters encourage all attendees to wear masks, as well as practice Social Distancing when at the ballpark. For any questions, please call 715-424-5400 or stop by the Rafters Ticket Office at 521 Lincoln Street Monday-Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

