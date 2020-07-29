Honkers Bested by Rox in Pitcher's Duel

ST. CLOUD, MINN. - It was a pitcher's duel for the ages on Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field, where the Rochester Honkers (4-16) fell to the St. Cloud Rox (11-10), 2-1, in a game that lasted just under 130 minutes.

Both starting pitchers had it rolling from the start gates. Rochester right-hander Charles Harrison (UCLA) turned in his most dominant start to date, tossing 3.2 innings of one-run ball. The lone tally on Harrison's line came unearned, after St. Cloud second baseman Tyler Finke (Southeastern Louisiana) singled, advanced to second on an error, moved to third on an error and scored on an RBI single by third baseman Jordan Barth (Augustana). Harrison was pulled in the fourth inning, after throwing 71 pitches.

St. Cloud righty Zane Mills (Washington State) had it rolling from the get-go as well. Mills needed just 13 pitches to blow through the first six Rochester hitters, setting the Honkers down one-two-three in both the first and second innings. The single blemish on Mills was the only run of the ballgame for the Honkers: an unearned run on a wild pitch that scored Taison Corio (Cal Poly).

The Rox added a run off of T. Palmer Mickelson (Rochester Community and Technical College) in their half of the sixth when Collin Montez tripled and scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1. That score would hold.

Rochester put together just two hits: a pair of singles by Pearce Howard (New Orleans) and Bryce Matthews (Arkansas).

Relief pitcher Evan Gray (Arkansas) turned in a bounce-back outing, throwing a scoreless ninth inning inning.

The Honkers return to Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud on Thursday in search of a series split before two days off on Friday and Saturday.

