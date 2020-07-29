Five Games up in Pod, Rafters Finish Series with Woodchucks

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-8) make the short drive north on Wednesday night to play the Wisconsin Woodchucks (8-19), in game two of a home-and-away series on Wednesday night.

The Rafters have been on a tear for most of the season and continued their winning ways at Witter with an 8-3 win on Tuesday. The Rafters hit three home runs in the win, from Hank Zeisler, Christian Sepulveda, and Billy Cook. Wisconsin Rapids leads the league in home runs with 27, eight more than any other team.

As a team, the Rafters are first in runs scored and runs allowed in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod. They look to further extend the lead tonight against the Pod's last place Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Woodchucks have a 6.29 ERA on the year and have a 2-5 record against the Rapids Rafters this year.

The Rafters start Glenn Albanese, the Pod-leader in strikeouts. Albanese has been the ace of the Rafters so far this year, providing a tiny 0.45 ERA on the mound with 37 strikeouts in just 20 innings. Albanese pitched four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts versus the Woodchucks in his last start on July 23rd.

The Woodchucks will start Nate Madej. Madej is the Woodchucks leader in strikeouts and carries a 2.89 ERA into tonight's ballgame. Last time out for Madej was against the Rafters on July 23rd. Madej pitched four scoreless innings in a 10-1 Wisconsin Rapids win.

Coverage from Wausau starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR. The Rafters return home tomorrow to host Green Bay at 6:35pm on Paul Gross Jewelers Christmas in July.

