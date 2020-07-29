Honkers Craft Beer Festival Postponed Until 2021

ROCHESTER, MN. - The Rochester Honkers, in conjunction with Associated Bank and Hiawatha Homes, announced today that their originally scheduled Inaugural Craft Beer Festival for September 19 at Mayo Field will be postponed until 2021 to a date to be determined.

"The excitement that surrounded the announcement of this event back in early March had us setup to host a fantastic evening with our great partners at Associated Bank and Hiawatha Homes," said Honkers general manager Jeremy Aagard.Â Unfortunately, the effects of the pandemic of 2020 has put a damper on our planning temporarily and, thus, we will need to postpone this event until 2021.Â We are looking forward to continuing our planning throughout this next off-season and are very excited to host a tremendous Craft Beer Festival next year.Â Once we finalize that date for 2021, we will be happy to share that with everyone."

The Honkers Craft Beer Festival was scheduled to take place on Mayo Field and will return next year with featured local and regional breweries.Â Through the partnership with Associated Bank, a portion of ticket proceeds for 2021 will go to directly benefit Hiawatha Homes, a Rochester-based organization that provides support services to individuals with disabilities.

Crystal Landherr, the director of development and communications for Hiawatha Homes, shared in the excitement for the future event.Â "We are grateful for the opportunity to join forces with the Rochester Honkers and Associated Bank. Although we won't kick off in 2020, we are certain the event will be worth wait! It has been a pleasure to be a part of the planning efforts, and we look forward to watching guests raise a glass to good health in 2021."

