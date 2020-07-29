Growlers Sweep the Daddies Before Two Days Off

Kalamazoo, Mich., - The Kalamazoo Growlers took both games from the Kalamzoo Mac Daddies by final scores of 6-0 and 11-5, respectively.

Game One

The Growlers took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first after Garrett Schultz (Xavier University) reached on a drop third strike. Schultz was then driven home two batters later on the first home run by newcomer Ryan Marra (Brown University).

Cody Piechocki's ballclub would add two more runs in the fourth inning after Jake Topolski (Duke University) walked and scored on a two-run home run by Luke Stephenson (Xavier University).

In the fifth, Schultz reached again on a drop third strike and came across in the next at-bat on a Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University) two-run home run.

Garrett's older brother, Chandler Schultz (Belmont University), recorded his second win of the summer after throwing a complete-game shutout, allowing four hits, no walks and three strikeouts. Easton Sikorski (Western Michigan University) took the loss after a four-inning, four-strikeout performance, allowing four of the six runs.

Game Two

The Kalamazoo Mac Daddies scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the first, on three straight singles by Kyle Ashworth (Cal Poly), Garrett Navarra (Central Michigan University), and Kyle Nott (Central Michigan University). Connor McGuire (UC Irvine) was hit by a pitch that brought home Ashworth. Alex Ludwick (Baldwin Wallace University) also walked with the bases loaded which scored Navarra. Ludwick and McGuire touched home on a two-run single by Noah Hecht (Kalamazoo College).

The Growlers were held to just two hits in the first two frames before exploding for six runs in the third inning. Will Morrison (Western Michigan University) drilled a solo home run to left field to start things off before Topolski, Dunn and Marra all reached base. Marra's hit also drove in Cade Sammons (University of Mississippi). Carson Greene (Stanford) then cleared Topolski, Dunn and Marra on a three-run double. Greene came across the plate two batters later on an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi).

Three more runs were added in the fourth on a two-run single by Dunn, and a sacrifice fly by Greene. The final two runs were scored in the top of the fourth, thanks to Topolski reaching on a throwing error and allowed Morrison and Sammons to score.

Chris Brown (Triton College) collected the win after 1.2 innings, allowing one hit, two walks and three strikeouts. Cameron French was given the loss after making his Mac Daddies debut, throwing one inning and allowing one earned run.

The Kalamazoo Growlers have two days off before returning against the Battle Creek Bombers for a tripleheader on Saturday.

