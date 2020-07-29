Errors Doom Resorters in Loss

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Defensive miscues doomed the Great Lakes Resorters as they fell to the Traverse City Pit Spitters 8-3 in front of a capacity crowd Wednesday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Great Lakes Resorters surrendered five errors on the night in the loss - their third game this season with more than five errors.

Traverse City jumped on the board first as Spitters designated hitter and RBI leader, Chris Monroe, pounded an RBI-triple to score Mario Camilletti and take the 1-0 lead. Both teams added individual runs in the fourth inning before the Spitters exploded for four tallies in the sixth - highlighted by a Jake Arnold RBI-double - to forge ahead 6-1. In the top of the eighth inning, Traverse City notched a pair of runs - both unearned - to extend their advantage to 8-1. The Resorters rallied for a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning as shortstop, Brendan Ryan, smoked a two-RBI base hit - but it wasn't enough as Spitters closer, Evan Gates, struck out Brett Zimmerman to slam the door and send Traverse City to the 8-3 victory - their ninth over Great Lakes this season.

Pit Spitters reliever, Nate Lohmeier (1-0), posted one inning of scoreless baseball with one hit in his first win on the season. Great Lakes starter, John Beuckelaere (0-1), had a strong start going 4.0 frames allowing two runs on two hits and a pair of strikeouts in his first loss on the campaign. Traverse City improves to 9-2 on the year while Great Lakes falls to 2-9.

