Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Dominate First Leg of Eastern Swing

The Portland Winterhawks started their Eastern Swing with a bang, posting decisive wins over the Brandon Wheat Kings and Regina Pats. The victories extended Portland's strong form, solidifying their position in third place in the U.S. Division, fifth in the Western Conference, and seventh in the WHL overall. With a big four-game week on the horizon, the Hawks aim to sustain their momentum and climb higher in the standings.

Hot Hawks:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski registered four points (2G, 2A) across two games, raising his season total to 66 points and reclaiming the WHL scoring lead.

Forward Jordan Duguay tallied four points this weekend, including his second career three-point performance (2G, 1A) against the Wheat Kings.

Forward Alex Weiermair contributed two goals and one assist, including the game-winner in Brandon.

Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth continued his impressive campaign with three points (1G, 2A), maintaining his league-leading defensive scoring total of 54 points.

Defenseman Carter Sotheran racked up three points (1G, 2A) over the weekend.

Defenseman Ryder Thompson scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his WHL career.

Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták turned aside 29 of 32 shots on Friday night, earning a .906 save percentage.

Goaltender Marek Schlenker secured his ninth win of the season with 26 saves on Saturday.

Play of the Week:

Ondřej Štěbeták's sliding glove save to deny a 2-on-1 rush in Brandon earns Play of the Week honors. The highlight-worthy stop also garnered the WHL's Save of the Night on Friday.

Weekly Rewind:

Portland 6, Brandon 3 (Friday):

The Winterhawks powered to a 6-3 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings, fueled by a dominant third period and Alex Weiermair's two-goal performance. Portland struck first but found themselves tied 3-3 heading into the final frame before surging ahead with quick strikes from Weiermair and Jordan Duguay, who recorded three points on the night. Ryan Miller's shorthanded goal-the Hawks' league-leading 12th-sealed the victory. Kyle Chyzowski retook the WHL scoring lead with two assists, bringing his season total to 64 points, as Portland outshot Brandon 43-32.

Portland 7, Regina 3 (Saturday):

The Winterhawks erupted offensively in a 7-3 victory over the Regina Pats, powered by a four-goal first period and standout performances from Kyle Chyzowski and Diego Buttazzoni, who each scored twice. Ryder Thompson opened the scoring with a rocket from the point, marking goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his WHL career. Portland outshot Regina 42-29, with Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran also finding the back of the net. The Hawks' relentless attack and special teams play, including a power-play goal from Buttazzoni, secured their commanding win.

The Week Ahead:

The Winterhawks face a busy four-game road stretch, starting with the Prince Albert Raiders on Tuesday at 5:00 PM PT, followed by the Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday at 5:00 PM PT. The week continues with matchups against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday at 5:00 PM PT and the Swift Current Broncos on Saturday at 5:00 PM PT. Tune in on WHL Live to follow all the action!

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, January 24 - Pride Night - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 1 - Hawks Fight Cancer - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, February 8 - Hawkey For All - BUY TICKETS -

