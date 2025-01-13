Silvertips Pick up Point in Shootout Loss in Kent

January 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds recovered from a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Everett Silvertips in a shootout, winning 5-4 at the Accesso ShoWare Center Saturday night.

Tarin Smith fired a wrist shot past Scott Ratzlaff to open the night's scoring at 6:28 in the first period. Less than two minutes later, Jaxsin Vaughan capitalized on a powerplay opportunity for his first goal as a Silvertip, crashing the crease and burying a rebound for his third of the season.

Braeden Cootes got the Thunderbirds on the board at 8:50 in the second period with his first of what would be two on the night.

The Silvertips answered back at 9:59 as Vaughan found Nolan Chastko for his fifth goal of the season. Zackary Shantz scored his second goal in as many games with the Silvertips as he tipped in a pass from Jesse Heslop at 16:38 that put the Silvertips up 4-1.

Hayden Pakkala redirected a shot from Kaleb Hartmann at the blueline and scored a powerplay goal at 18:30 for a 4-2 score after two.

Braeden Cootes cut the Thunderbirds deficit to one with an unassisted goal from a sharp angle just 39 seconds into the third period. Nathan Pilling tied the game as he forced a turnover and scored top-left corner with a shot from the right circle at 16:20, forcing overtime.

Brayden Schuurman scored the shootout winner for Seattle with a shot past the right post, earning the Thunderbirds a 5-4 win. Scott Ratzlaff finished 43 for 47 on shots with four additional stops in the shootout.

Western Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025

