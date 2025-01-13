Tips Dominate in 4-1 Home Win over Tri-City

January 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips closed out a three-in-three weekend with an emphatic 4-1 win over the Tri-City Americans Sunday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Eric Jamieson opened the scoring 11:41 into the first period, fielding a cross-slot pass off the rush from Dominik Rymon and burying his eighth goal of the season. Jamieson then set up Carter Bear for a four-on-four goal at 18:56 in the first for a 2-0 Tips lead. Everett outshot Tri-City 13-3 in the opening frame.

Brek Liske would add to the Silvertips' lead on a delayed penalty with 5.9 seconds left in the second, sneaking a wrist shot from the right wing boards through netminder Lukas Matecha for his first of the season. Everett again limited the American's offensive attack, winning the shot battle 18-3 in the second.

Though Savin Virk would break Jesse Sanche's shutout bid 2:30 into the third, Kaden Hammell would cap off the scoring with a wrister from the slot at 14:19 for a 4-1 final.

Sanche finished with 13 saves on 14 shots for the win, his 15th and the team's 30th. Matecha stopped 37 of 41.

