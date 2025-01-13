Cougars Drop Back-To-Back Games with 6-3 Loss to Blazers in Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, BC - The Prince George Cougars showed a strong start for the second consecutive night but ultimately fell short in a 6-3 loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday at the Sandman Centre.

The Cougars wasted no time opening the scoring, with Arseni Anisimov finding the net just 3:36 into the game as their power play expired. However, the Blazers responded with two goals of their own in the first period, one on a 5-on-3 power play at 8:44 and another at 17:14. The Cougars trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Cougars applied significant pressure, firing 17 shots on goal, but they were unable to beat Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst. Kamloops extended their lead with a goal at 8:38, making it 3-1 heading into the final period.

The third period saw the Blazers take control, scoring two power-play goals at 11:13 and 12:16 to extend their lead to 5-1. Koehn Ziemmer gave the Cougars a spark at 13:58, scoring on the power play to narrow the gap. However, the Blazers responded quickly with a goal at 16:26. Borya Valis added a shorthanded goal late in the game to make it 6-3, which held as the final score.

Stats and Standouts:

Ben Riche extends his point streak to 12 games and has points in all three games he has played as a Cougar.

They Said It...

Associate Coach Jim Playfair on tonight's game...

What's Next: The Cougars make their way south of the border once again as they take one of the US Division's best in the Spokane Chiefs at the Spokane Memorial Arena,

Next Game: Friday, January 17th, at Spokane

Next Home Game: Friday, January 24th vs Brandon | TICKETS

