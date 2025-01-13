Rebels Add Forward Brett Calhoon

January 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have added forward Brett Calhoon to the club's roster.

Calhoon, who turned 19 on Friday, is in his third season in the league and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 33 games played with the Kelowna Rockets. The Kamloops, BC native was selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in round nine, 193rd overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and has 22 points in 97 career games.

Brett Calhoon #12 Forward Shoots: Left Height: 6'1 Weight: 180 Birthdate: 2005-01-10 Hometown: Kamloops, BC

In another roster move, the Rebels have returned forward Noah Milford to Calgary IHA (CSSHL) after he made his WHL debut with the Rebels as an affiliate player Saturday versus Prince Albert.

