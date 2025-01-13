Rebels Add Forward Brett Calhoon
January 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have added forward Brett Calhoon to the club's roster.
Calhoon, who turned 19 on Friday, is in his third season in the league and has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 33 games played with the Kelowna Rockets. The Kamloops, BC native was selected by the Medicine Hat Tigers in round nine, 193rd overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft and has 22 points in 97 career games.
Brett Calhoon #12 Forward Shoots: Left Height: 6'1 Weight: 180 Birthdate: 2005-01-10 Hometown: Kamloops, BC
In another roster move, the Rebels have returned forward Noah Milford to Calgary IHA (CSSHL) after he made his WHL debut with the Rebels as an affiliate player Saturday versus Prince Albert.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2025
- Jayden Kraus Named WHL Goaltender of the Week - Victoria Royals
- Blockbuster Move, Blockbuster Debut Weekend for Spokane's Andrew Cr7stall - WHL
- Rebels Add Forward Brett Calhoon - Red Deer Rebels
- Winterhawks Weekly: Hawks Dominate First Leg of Eastern Swing - Portland Winterhawks
- WHL Announces 'Wednesday Night in the Dub' Freeview Schedule for January 15 to February 19 - WHL
- January 13 - Canes Chatter - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Cougars Drop Back-To-Back Games with 6-3 Loss to Blazers in Kamloops - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.