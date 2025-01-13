January 13 - Canes Chatter

Next Home Game: The Hurricanes welcome the Regina Pats at 7:00pm on Wednesday, January 22nd in the first of a three-game home week. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at https://bit.ly/3DLvK8M.

2 for $35: The Hurricanes are offering a 2 for $35.00 deal when they welcome the Red Deer Rebels on Friday, January 24th at 7:00pm before hosting the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm on Saturday, January 25th. Fans can receive a ticket to both games for just $35.00. Purchase today by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328).

SRI Homes Yager Bombs: SRI Homes has partnered with the Hurricanes for the 'Yager Bombs' campaign, in support of the Alzheimer Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories. The campaign will see SRI Homes donate $250 for each goal and $100 for each assist Brayden Yager records with the 'Canes this year. Find out more on the initiative here: https://bit.ly/3BYpf1F.

Hurricanes Wall of Honour: The Hurricanes will induct Ben Wright and Corey Lyons into the Players Category and Herb Beswick into the Builders Category on Friday, February 7th on Wall of Honour Night when the 'Canes host the Prince Albert Raiders at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Get your tickets for the special night by online by visiting: https://bit.ly/3C9liqZ.

Tuesday, January 7th - vs. Moose Jaw Warriors (6-2 Win): Lethbridge earned their second-straight win on Tuesday with a convincing 6-2 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Logan McCutcheon scored twice while Tristen Doyle, Vojtech Port, Logan Wormald and Cameron Norrie scored in the win. The 'Canes improved to 15-3-1-0 on home ice this season with the win.

Friday, January 10th - at Swift Current Broncos (2-1 OT Win): The 'Canes ended the four-game season series against the Broncos with a 2-1 overtime win in Swift Current on Friday. Vojtech Port scored in regulation before Kooper Gizowski scored his first career overtime winning goal with just 4.7-seconds remaining in the extra session. The Hurricanes ended the year with a 3-1-0-0 record against the Broncos.

Saturday, January 11th - at Moose Jaw Warriors (4-2 Win): The Hurricanes earned their fourth-straight win on Saturday with a 4-2 victory in Moose Jaw against the Warriors. Shane Smith scored twice while Logan Wormald and Jordan Gustafson added the others in the victory. Lethbridge ended the season with a 5-0-0-0 record against Moose Jaw marking just the second time in team history they swept the season series against the Warriors. The win improved Lethbridge's road record to 4-1-0-0 in their last five away from home.

Wednesday, January 15th - at Tri-City Americans (8:00pm MT): The Hurricanes continue a five-game road trip on Wednesday when they visit the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Center. It will be the only meeting of the season between the 'Canes and Amerks as their will search for their first win in Kennewick since 1999.

Friday, January 17th - at Wenatchee Wild (8:00pm MT): The 'Canes will make their first every visit to Wenatchee to face the Wild at the Town Toyota Center on Friday night at 8:00pm MT. It will be the middle of a three-game US Division road trip as it will be the second ever meeting against the Wild.

Saturday, January 18th - at Spokane Chiefs (7:00pm MT): Lethbridge will end a five-game road trip on Saturday at 7:00pm MT as they visit the Spokane Chiefs at the Spokane Arena. It will be the final game for the Hurricanes against the US Division this season and the third last game against the Western Conference.

