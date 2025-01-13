Jayden Kraus Named WHL Goaltender of the Week

January 13, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Western Hockey League announced today that Jayden Kraus has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending January 12th, 2025.

Kraus registered a 1.66 goals against average and .925 save percentage in three wins on the Royals U.S. road trip. Kraus sits second in goals against average and save percentage across all WHL goalies with a 2.66 GAA and 0.912 SV% on the season.

Kraus, who stands at 6'2 and 207 lbs, is in his second season with the Royals. He was originally drafted by the team in the third round, 46th overall in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:

Online at selectyourtickets.com

By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777

Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.

