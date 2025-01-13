Blockbuster Move, Blockbuster Debut Weekend for Spokane's Andrew Cr7stall

Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 12, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

It's the second time the Washington Capitals prospect has won the award this season, in addition to WHL Player of the Month honours in November.

Cristall erupted for a hat trick and four assists- all in a single game- in his first weekend as a member of the Chiefs.

Spokane fell just short with a 4-2 loss against the league-leading Everett Silvertips in Cristall's Chiefs debut on January 10, but the star forward broke out with a statement game the following night.

Cristall scored his first goal for Spokane 6:05 into January 11's tilt against the U.S. Division rival Wenatchee Wild with a powerplay snipe. Shortly afterward, he sprung his linemates, current WHL leading goal-scorer Shea Van Olm and Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton, for a two-one-one, with Van Olm promptly doubling Spokane's lead. The Chiefs opened the floodgates in the second period, where Cristall buried another one-timer on the man advantage. He added three more primary assists as Van Olm completed a hat trick, and capped off a three-goal night of his own with a third period with a deceptive wrister in the third period. Spokane cruised to a 12-2 victory as Cristall, Catton and Van Olm combined for seven goals and 12 assists. Cristall was named first star of the game, which marks Spokane's highest-scoring outing since the 1993-94 season. This is also the second seven-point night of Cristall's WHL career. He scored twice and picked up five helpers in a 9-1 rout of Kamloops in 2023-24.

The 5-foot-10, 183-pound winger has 29 goals and 38 assists for 67 points and a +24 rating in 30 games this season. Cristall leads all WHL skaters in points while sitting second in goals.

Spokane acquired Cristall in a blockbuster trade on January 8, 2025. The deal saw the Kelowna Rockets pick up 17-year-old Hayden Paupanekis, a first and third-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, a first-rounder in 2027, and second and sixth-round picks in 2026.

Cristall, 19, leaves Kelowna as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He sits second in all-time scoring.

The Burnaby, B.C. product boasts 347 career points (138G-209A) in 221 regular-season contests.

He was drafted by the Washington Capitals 40th overall in the second round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed his entry-level contract later that summer.

Spokane (27-14-0-0) sits second in the U.S. Division and third in the Western Conference.

A spotlight will be on Cristall as he visits his former team in this week's Wednesday Night in the Dub Matchup.

The Chiefs roll into Kelowna to take on the Rockets (15-19-2-1) at Prospera Place at 7:05 p.m. on January 15.

All Wednesday Night in the Dub featured games will be free to stream on WHL Live and the WHL's YouTube Channel.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

ROYALS NETMINDER KRAUS NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Victoria Royals netminder Jayden Kraus has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 12, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Kraus went 3-0-0-0 on the week with a 1.76 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He's won six straight games dating back to New Year's Day, allowing two or fewer goals in five of those matches, and has the most wins of any WHL netminder in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound netminder went undefeated in his three road matches, starting with Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Seattle Thunderbirds. Kraus turned aside 29 of 30 shots and held the 2023 WHL Champions without a goal on three powerplay opportunities in a 4-1 win.

The Prince Albert, Sask. product was considerably less busy in a January 10 visit to the Wenatchee Wild but still stood tall with 16 saves in a 5-2 victory. Wenatchee's goals came on a powerplay and a delayed penalty. Kraus closed out the road trip by steering out 23 of 25 shots as the Royals cruised past the Tri-City Americans by a 6-2 score on January 11.

Kraus is 18-6-3-3 in his first season as Victoria's starting netminder with a 2.66 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and one shutout. He's been rock-solid in recent weeks with nine wins and only two regulation losses since December 1, 2024. Kraus ranks second among all WHL goaltenders in goals-against average and save percentage while facing the fifth-most shots (927).

He was originally drafted by the Royals in the third round of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Kraus, 18, has a career record of 26-19-3-4 with a 3.41 goals-against average, a .891 save percentage and one shutout.

Victoria (23-11-3-4) is on a 6-0-0-1 point streak and has wins in seven of their last 10 games to tie the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars in points (Prince George owns the tiebreaker with 24 wins).

The Royals kick off a three-game homestand with the chance to seize the Division lead when the Brandon Wheat Kings (19-13-3-2) on Wednesday, January 15 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

BLAZERS FORWARD LAFRENIERE NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Kamloops Blazers forward Tommy Lafreniere has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 12, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Lafreniere led all WHL rookies with two goals and four assists for six points in two games.

The 17-year-old put forward a heroic performance in a 5-4 overtime win against Vancouver on January 10. With the visiting Giants up 1-0 in the first period, Lafreniere found a temporary equalizer by tipping Nathan Behm's shot home on the powerplay. He helped Jordan Keller tie the game again in the third period with a secondary assist on the alternate captain's first goal of the night. The Giants seemed destined for the win when rookie blueliner Ryan Lin made it 4-3 for the visitors with less than two minutes remaining, but Lafreniere snagged the game-tying goal as he ripped a rebound top shelf with 10 seconds left in regulation. Keller capped off the night with the overtime winner as Lafreniere earned first star of the night.

Kamloops faced another major test the following night with the B.C. Division-leading Prince George Cougars rolling into town. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound winger starred again as he served up three assists in a 6-3 takedown of their rivals. Lafreniere was named first star again in the victory.

Lafreniere has 15 goals (including five powerplay tallies and a game-winner) and 21 assists for 36 points in 39 games.

He sits second in goals and third in points among all WHL first-year players.

The Hornby Island, B.C. product was drafted by Kamloops in the eighth round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft and made his WHL debut on February 23, 2024. He netted two goals and two assists in nine call-up appearances in the tail end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Lafreniere is eligible for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Kamloops (15-21-3-0) sits fifth in the B.C. Division and is knocking on the door of the Western Conference playoff race.

The Blazers will head to the Island this weekend for a pair of matches against the high-powered Victoria Royals (23-11-3-4).

Round One of the B.C. showdown is set for Friday, January 17 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

