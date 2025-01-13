WHL Announces 'Wednesday Night in the Dub' Freeview Schedule for January 15 to February 19

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today the next stretch of freeview games as part of Wednesday Night in The Dub - the WHL's feature Game of the Week.

Wednesday Night in The Dub is available for fans as a freeview opportunity through the WHL's YouTube channel and WHL Live on CHL TV.

The next slate of games begins this Wednesday, January 15, when Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall makes his highly anticipated return to Kelowna as the Chiefs face St. Louis Blues prospect Jakub Stancl and the Rockets.

Hockey fans can look forward to watching exceptional status rookie defenceman Landon DuPont and the WHL-leading Everett Silvertips in key matchups with the Chiefs (January 22) and Medicine Hat Tigers (January 29) - led by star forward Gavin McKenna.

Also featured on the next run of Wednesday Night in The Dub games are the surging Victoria Royals, backed by NHL Drafted defenders Justin Kipkie and Nate Misskey, as well as emerging star Keaton Verhoeff. The Royals will play host to Nashville Predators prospect Hiroki Gojsic and the Rockets on February 5.

The Prince Albert Raiders return to the Wednesday Night in The Dub schedule, powered by Seattle Kraken defenceman Lukas Dragicevic, when they host Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk and the Tigers on February 12.

Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing and the Saskatoon Blades will take on Winnipeg Jets prospect Brayden Yager and the Lethbridge Hurricanes on February 19 to wrap up the next run of Wednesday Night in The Dub games.

Wednesday Night in The Dub will continue through the end of the 2024-25 WHL Regular Season, with games from February 26 onward to be announced at a later date.

Wednesday Night in The Dub - Schedule, January 15 to February 19

Date Away Home Start Time

Wednesday, January 15 Spokane Kelowna 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 22 Everett Spokane 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 29 Medicine Hat Everett 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 5 Kelowna Victoria 7:05 p.m. PT

Wednesday, February 12 Medicine Hat Prince Albert 7 p.m. CT

Wednesday, February 19 Saskatoon Lethbridge 7 p.m. MT

Featuring tomorrow's NHL stars, Wednesday Night in The Dub serves as a central pillar within the WHL's weekly schedule, providing hockey fans everywhere with a must-see, free-to-watch game every Wednesday evening. Fans are encouraged to join the discussion on their favourite social media channels by using the hashtag #WHLWednesday.

Fans can watch Wednesday Night in The Dub on WHL Live on CHL TV (no purchase required) via the CHL mobile app, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, or online at watch.chl.ca. By creating a free user account on WHL Live, fans can access every Wednesday Night in The Dub feature game, free of charge, plus additional video-on-demand content.

Please visit WHL.ca for the latest information. Schedule subject to change.

